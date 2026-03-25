Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
6h

We must recognize our enemies and act accordingly.

Reply
Share
Devaraju Puli's avatar
Devaraju Puli
6h

I fully agree with what you've described; the media has become very dangerous. So far, I don't see anything wrong with what Israel (Netanyahu) and America (Trump) are doing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture