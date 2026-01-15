PUT THE CROWN BACK ON OR WATCH IRAN EAT ITSELF

Iran does not need democracy. There, it’s said. Alert the think tanks, cancel the panels, clutch the pearls. Iran needs something far more offensive to modern Western religion. It needs authority without insanity. Power without theology. Order without a firing squad attached to a sermon. Iran needs the crown back on its head before the body collapses completely.

The obsession with “democratizing” Iran is one of the stupidest mass delusions of the last half-century. It’s magical thinking dressed up as morality. Democracy is not a spell you cast on a traumatized civilization and wait for freedom to sparkle into existence. Democracy is a reward. A destination. A luxury. When you try to install it first, you don’t get liberty. You get chaos, blood, and a thousand armed factions all screaming that God is on their side.

Iran already tried the revolution thing. It was sold as justice. It delivered gallows. It promised dignity. It produced mass graves. It marketed itself as liberation and turned into the most suffocating religious dictatorship of the modern era. Forty-five years later, people are still pretending the problem is that Iranians haven’t voted hard enough.

Here is the heresy. Iran functioned as a country before the clerics hijacked it. Not heaven. A country. One that built, educated, planned, and looked forward instead of obsessing about death. The Shah did not rule a cult. He ruled a state. That alone makes him an existential threat to the current regime, which survives entirely on fear, mythology, and the claim that chaos follows its fall.

The regime tells Iranians the same lie on repeat. Remove us and the country shatters. Civil war. Foreign domination. Endless violence. They’re not wrong about the risk. They’re lying about the cause. The danger doesn’t come from removing the clerics. It comes from removing them without a unifying authority ready to take their place.

This is where democracy evangelists lose the plot entirely. Elections in a fractured society don’t unite anyone. They formalize division. They weaponize identity. They turn ballots into a census of hate. In Iran’s current condition, instant democracy would not produce freedom. It would produce ethnic militias, Islamist splinter groups, foreign proxies, and warlords racing to grab pieces of the corpse.

That is not liberation. That is Libya with poetry.

A crown, on the other hand, is boring. Boring is salvation. A monarchy does not need to shout. It does not need to convert. It does not need to purge. It exists above the street fights long enough for a country to stabilize, rebuild institutions, and remember how to function without screaming.

The Shah is dangerous precisely because he is not ideological. He does not promise paradise. He does not threaten damnation. He represents continuity, identity, and legitimacy that predates the clerical fever dream. He reminds Iranians that their history did not begin in 1979 and does not need to end in martyrdom.

This is why the regime panics at the idea. Not because the Shah would rule with terror, but because he would rule with normalcy. And normalcy is lethal to tyrants who rely on permanent crisis to justify their existence.

The West hates this argument because it exposes decades of catastrophic arrogance. Toppling a king to empower clerics was not progressive. It was reckless. Pretending that another ideological experiment will fix the damage is not compassion. It is cowardice disguised as optimism.

Iran does not need another slogan. It needs an exit ramp.

Put the crown back on. Strip the clerics of power. Secure the state. Rebuild trust. Let the country breathe. Then, when Iran is a nation again instead of a hostage situation, talk about democracy.

Anything else is not bold. It is gambling with an ancient civilization because admitting past failure is apparently worse than watching it burn.