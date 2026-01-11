Iran didn’t just miscalculate on October 7. It face-planted, slid across the marble, and kept insisting it was part of the choreography. What Tehran thought was a masterstroke of asymmetric genius turned out to be the most expensive clown routine in modern geopolitics. A pogrom was launched to humiliate Israel. Instead, the Islamic Republic exposed itself as a failing regime running a regional Ponzi scheme with turbans.

October 7 was a pogrom. Not resistance. Not struggle. Jews butchered for spectacle, raped for doctrine, kidnapped for leverage, filmed for applause. Hamas thought it was lighting the region on fire. Iran thought it was conducting an orchestra. What actually happened was Israel snapped into ruthless clarity and Iran realized its empire runs on slogans, not steel.

For decades, Tehran survived on ambiguity. Proxies everywhere, accountability nowhere. Rockets fired by “volunteers.” Terror carried out by “movements.” Blood spilled by “actors.” Iran hid behind deniability like a mob boss hiding behind interns. It worked as long as Israel hesitated and the West apologized for Jewish survival. October 7 burned that whole script to ash.

Israel didn’t emote. It engineered. That’s where the clerics panicked. They expected paralysis. They got sequencing. They expected chaos. They got focus. And like it or not, this is where Benjamin Netanyahu belongs in the record. History does not grade on likability. It grades on outcomes. The response after October 7 was not a tantrum. It was a teardown. Gaza was not the endgame. It was the opening lever on the Iranian machine.

Then came the twelve days that turned Tehran into a meme. The so-called 12-day war was Israel knocking, politely at first, then louder, asking one question: are you actually willing to escalate? Hezbollah screamed. Iran thundered. Everyone issued statements. And then the “axis of resistance” did the unthinkable. It checked its balance sheet.

That’s when the myth died.

Hezbollah, Iran’s prized pit bull, did not bite. It whimpered and calculated exposure. Tehran, the supposed revolutionary vanguard, chose caution over confrontation. Forty years of “death to Israel” collapsed into “maybe not today.” The ring of fire became a ring of nervous press releases. When proxies start doing math, the empire is already cracking.

From there, it turned into slapstick tragedy. Hamas didn’t just collapse, it helpfully itemized Iran’s supply chains for the world. Hezbollah didn’t deter, it advertised fear. The Houthis fired missiles like bored interns desperate for relevance. Every proxy that was supposed to shield Tehran instead hung a sign around its neck saying “FUNDED BY IRAN, RETURNS NOT ACCEPTED.”

Inside Iran, the audience finally understood the joke. The regime told people inflation was holy, poverty was resistance, repression was dignity. October 7 translated that sermon into numbers. Iranians watched their currency evaporate to fund tunnels in Gaza, bunkers in Lebanon, and martyr posters in Arabic while their own children were beaten for breathing wrong. This wasn’t anti-Zionism. It was grand theft future.

So the streets erupted. And the Islamic Republic responded with its greatest hits. Bullets. Hangings. Internet blackouts. When your revolutionary ideology requires turning off Wi-Fi to survive, you are not a state. You are a hostage situation with flags.

This is where the comedy turns into a moral demand. Iran is not a misunderstood civilization. It is a criminal regime occupying a nation. The Iranian people are not the enemy. They are the hostages. And hostages do not free themselves from armed gangs by writing op-eds.

Which brings us to the part the clerics fear most.

This is the moment for Donald Trump to act, not with speeches, not with sanctions theater, but with decisive force aimed at the regime’s coercive core. Not war for conquest. War to end a tyranny. Strike the instruments of repression. Cripple the IRGC’s grip. Give the Iranian people what the regime never will: breathing room.

This is not escalation. This is liberation with consequences.

The Islamic Republic is already collapsing in slow motion. Military pressure doesn’t create that collapse. It accelerates it and saves lives by shortening the agony. The alternative is letting the regime keep shooting protesters while hiding behind nuclear brinkmanship and Western paralysis.

Iran’s leaders understand one language. Power. They have abused it at home and exported it abroad. It’s time they lost it.

October 7 was meant to be Israel’s humiliation. It became Iran’s unmasking. The pogrom failed. The proxies flinched. The people rose. The regime panicked.

Now finish the job.

Not for Israel.

For Iran.