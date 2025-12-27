Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
21m

For far too long Israel has acted in accordance with the big "thinkers"who have treated Israel like a petulant child. Israel, despite its small size, is a major (nuclear) world power. Israel is a sovereign nation and should be acting/reacting according to her needs and the wishes of the citizenry. Israel neither needs nor should be asking approval from the US or other Western nation. Israel needs to stand on its feet and roar like the lion it is.

Am Yisrael Chi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elayne Wolf's avatar
Elayne Wolf
28m

Excellent article Shared it in my fb feed, with my multiple fb groups, followers on Instagram

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture