This isn’t diplomacy.

This is Netanyahu detonating the sanctimony cartel and walking calmly through the smoke.

While the liberal-left foreign-policy priesthood is busy genuflecting before imaginary “norms,” Israel just seized the initiative, rewired the board, and dared reality to object. No hand-wringing. No ritual apologies. No submission to the catechism of failed institutions.

Somaliland is not a metaphor.

It is hard geography.

Steel water. Shipping lanes. Intelligence sightlines.

The Bab el-Mandeb is not impressed by UN resolutions, and neither is Israel.

The left worships procedure because it has lost the capacity for judgment. It confuses paperwork for wisdom, consensus for courage, and process for outcomes. Israel just reminded them of an ancient truth they despise:

Power accrues to those who understand the world as it is, not as it is narrated in faculty lounges.

For three decades, this class of international custodians has touched everything and turned it to ash.

Oslo sanctified terror.

Disengagement rewarded savagery.

Iran deals laundered apocalyptic regimes.

Peacekeepers observed. NGOs documented. Nothing was solved.

Failure became doctrine.

And now comes the unforgivable act.

Israel chose clarity over choreography.

Reality over ritual.

Strategy over sermons.

Somaliland built a functioning state in a region allergic to order. The world ignored it because acknowledging competence would shatter the myth that legitimacy flows from conferences rather than construction. Israel recognized it because Israel recognizes strength when it sees it.

And this is what truly enrages the enemy:

The Jews did not ask permission.

Not from Brussels.

Not from Turtle Bay.

Not from the self-appointed custodians of global virtue who couldn’t secure a bike rack without a task force.

This move is an obituary for the liberal fantasy that Jews must forever justify their existence in polite tones while others set fires and call it resistance.

That era is over.

This is Israel unshackled from the delusions of Oslo, the neuroses of Europe, and the moral cosplay of a class that has never built, defended, or sustained a civilization.

The “rules-based order” was not violated.

It was exposed — hollow, selective, and enforced only against those who refuse to collapse.

Netanyahu didn’t break etiquette.

He broke the spell.

And that is why the outrage is volcanic, shrill, and incoherent.

Because nothing terrifies the managerial left more than a Jewish state that has stopped auditioning for approval and started setting facts in stone.

Israel is no longer reacting to history.

It is authoring it with precision, nerve, and contempt for failure.

And the rest of the world can either adjust —

or continue screaming as the ground shifts beneath them.