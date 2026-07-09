There are three words that have become a passport to certainty.

“Israel is evil.”

Three words.

Simple enough to fit on a protest sign.

Short enough to fit into a social media post.

Powerful enough to stop millions of people from asking another question.

Because once someone is convinced that a nation is evil, curiosity dies.

You no longer ask how its people live.

You no longer ask what they believe.

You no longer ask why history unfolded as it did.

You no longer see human beings.

You see a verdict.

That is why words matter.

Not because they hurt feelings.

Because they determine whether we seek truth or settle for slogans.

I live in Israel.

Not the Israel of headlines.

Not the Israel of hashtags.

The real Israel.

The one where my grocery store cashier speaks Hebrew with an Arabic accent.

The one where Jewish and Arab doctors work side by side through exhausting hospital shifts.

The one where Christian pilgrims fill the streets of Jerusalem carrying wooden crosses while, only a few blocks away, Muslims walk to Friday prayers and Jewish families hurry toward the Western Wall before Shabbat.

It is noisy.

Complicated.

Sometimes frustrating.

Always fascinating.

It is many things.

But it is not the caricature so often presented to the world.

One of the most common descriptions of Israel today is a single word.

Apartheid.

It is one of the most morally charged words in modern history.

It should be.

Because apartheid was one of humanity’s great injustices.

In South Africa, apartheid was not simply prejudice.

It was law.

It was a system built on racial supremacy.

It determined where people could live.

Whom they could marry.

Which schools they could attend.

Which beaches they could visit.

Which hospitals they could enter.

Whether they could vote.

Whether they could own land.

Whether they could move freely through their own country.

It existed for one purpose.

To permanently preserve political power for one racial group while denying basic civil and political rights to another.

It deserved the world’s condemnation.

It deserved to end.

Words this significant should never be used casually.

Now compare that legal system with the State of Israel.

Israel defines itself as the nation-state of the Jewish people, just as dozens of countries express a national identity rooted in a particular people, culture, or religion. Yet citizenship in Israel is not limited to Jews.

Roughly one-fifth of Israel’s citizens are Arab.

They vote.

They are elected to the Knesset.

They serve as judges, including on Israel’s Supreme Court.

They practice medicine, teach at universities, own businesses, report the news, serve as diplomats, and help lead hospitals that care for every patient who walks through the door.

Arabic remains deeply woven into public life. Mosques, churches, and synagogues stand throughout the country.

None of this means Israel is perfect.

No democracy is.

Israel wrestles with inequality, discrimination, political division, and the immense burden of an unresolved conflict. Those realities deserve honest discussion and, where necessary, reform.

But acknowledging imperfections is different from misdescribing the legal character of a state.

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is fundamentally a national and territorial conflict, with profound security dimensions. It is not the same thing as the racial segregation system that governed apartheid South Africa.

Accuracy matters.

Because when every difficult conflict becomes “apartheid,” the word loses the very meaning that gave it moral force.

There is another Israel the world rarely sees.

It is the Israel that arrives after earthquakes with search-and-rescue teams before the dust has settled.

The Israel that built one of the world’s largest field hospitals after disasters in places as different as Haiti, Nepal, and Türkiye.

The Israel that shares agricultural technology with countries struggling to grow food in arid climates.

The Israel that pioneered drip irrigation, helping farmers produce more with less water.

The Israel whose doctors have treated victims of war regardless of religion or nationality.

The Israel whose scientists have contributed breakthroughs in medicine, cybersecurity, desalination, and emergency response that benefit people far beyond its borders.

None of these achievements erase the suffering of others.

They simply remind us that a nation cannot honestly be reduced to three words.

The Jewish story itself should make us cautious.

For centuries Jews were described by slogans.

Too rich.

Too poor.

Too foreign.

Too powerful.

Too weak.

Every generation invented a new phrase that excused refusing to see individual human beings.

History has shown where that road can lead.

Perhaps that is why I hope we choose a different path.

Come to Israel.

Walk through Jerusalem’s Old City, where church bells, the call to prayer, and the songs of Shabbat mingle in the same afternoon.

Sit in a café in Haifa where conversations drift effortlessly between Hebrew and Arabic.

Stand in the emergency department of an Israeli hospital and watch doctors treat patients without asking whom they voted for or how they pray.

Visit a university laboratory where Jewish and Arab researchers work toward the same scientific breakthrough.

Travel the country before deciding what it is.

Not because Israel is beyond criticism.

No nation is.

But because every nation deserves to be seen before it is judged.

The world does not need fewer conversations about Israel.

It needs better ones.

Conversations rooted in history instead of slogans.

In evidence instead of assumptions.

In human beings instead of abstractions.

Three words have shaped too much of this debate.

Perhaps it is time to replace them with three different ones.

Come and see.

The truth has never been afraid of visitors.