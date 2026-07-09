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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
12h

True, yet ban ALL JEW-HATERS and the slime pretenders.

Apparantly it is ok by them to shed JEWISH BLOOD and then ask us to "take a knee", take poison", be the experimented upon. ISRAEL is the last light and it just is sick to put out a welcome mat to our mortal enemies.

It is over already, because

we continue to 'open the door' snd curry favour from utter monsters.

I WILL NEVER FORGET WHAT HAPPENED TO IUR PEOPLE; born between two Holocausts and supporting ISRAEL in all my works, through my life we need

a

NO TRESSPASS sign out front and let the world of users and kapo traitors to get it through their drugged up heads

JEWS

FEAR NOTHING, NOONE!

This is not game time, trying to prove our existence, intellectualize with monsters.

Vet everyone intensely;

no conversions,

take no prisoners;

it seems to me we have abandoned our slaughtered to the land of the forgotten!

NEVER FORGET💪

We remain breathing in this life in defiance and once ANYONE harms one hair on the head of a JEWISH child they are doombed.

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Nonu TuiSamoa's avatar
Nonu TuiSamoa
4h

This Samoa Polynesian stands with Israel and with the Jewish people anywhere, anytime.

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