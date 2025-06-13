Israel Is Fighting Back
What began with paragliders and pickup trucks on the tranquil kibbutzim of southern Israel has now exploded into one of the most audacious military counterstrikes in modern history — surgical, sweeping, and spectacular. As Amit Segal put it, “A war that began with pickup trucks on kibbutzim now reaches airstrikes on nuclear reactors in Iran.”
Let that si…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.