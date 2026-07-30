Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ELKFLA's avatar
ELKFLA
8h

I had to laugh about the construction being interrupted by history. The only other place that happens is England. Someone dug up Richard III under a parking lot in Leicester.

Reply
Share
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף's avatar
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף
8h

Glory to Hashem 🙏

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture