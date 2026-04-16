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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
11m

Aren't we done with ceasefires, everytime JEWISH blood is the sacrifice, unwarranted deaths.

Noone should have listened to

biden the ultimate antisemite.

So tired of the mind-reading we have to endure! G-D bless ISRAE, we must respond for our tortured throughout the centuries. No antisemites should have entered ISRAEL, no comprimises, to taking knees or prisoners. I speak for my kin slaughtered at Babi Yar.

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