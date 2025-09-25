Israel: The Speck on the Map that Exposes the World’s Idiocy
Let’s not pretend anymore. Israel is a dot. A crumb. A microscopic grain of sand on the globe. But somehow this grain of sand is the entire obsession of the international community. The UN? Obsessed. The EU? Obsessed. The woke mobs on campus? Foaming at the mouth, screaming about “apartheid” while drinking lattes paid for by their parents.
You have seven…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.