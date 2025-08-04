Israel’s Crime? Surviving.
I am writing this with rage in my veins and sorrow in my bones. Because something evil has awakened—not newly born, but reborn from the ashes of old. The same venom that poisoned the world in the 1930s and 1940s is back. It speaks with a different accent. It marches under different banners. But make no mistake: it is the same hatred, the same disease, t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.