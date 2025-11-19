Subscribe

Dreyfus. Netanyahu.

Two Jews framed by two different mobs who think they’re smarter than history. The old mob swung batons and newspapers. The new mob swings hashtags and fake “human rights” verdicts. But the thirst is the same: find a Jew to blame so the world doesn’t have to admit its own filth.

The Dreyfus mobs foamed rage because a Jew wore a French uniform. Today’s hysterics foam rage because a Jew leads a sovereign Jewish state that refuses to die politely. Their real problem isn’t Netanyahu. It’s Jewish survival without permission.

And these international courts? These self-anointed priests of “justice”? They act like gods while taking moral lessons from governments that beat women for breathing wrong and call it culture. They throw indictments like confetti because they can’t handle a Jewish state defending itself without begging approval. Their robes should come with clown shoes.

They posture as guardians of humanity while they choke on their own hypocrisy. They’ve never defended human rights; they’re too busy defending their own relevance. Tribunals built on oil money lecturing Israel about morality? Spare the world the comedy. You don’t get to judge Israel while your allies are literally hanging dissidents before breakfast.

Then we have Cameron Kasky, the candidate for Congress who thinks Jewish identity gives him a free pass to spit on Jewish survival. He survived Parkland — and for that he deserves sympathy — but surviving tragedy doesn’t make you a scholar of Middle Eastern warfare. Trauma doesn’t grant expertise. It sure as hell doesn’t make you a lawyer of genocide.

He’s running in one of America’s densest Jewish districts demanding the U.S. cut off aid to Israel — like a waiter going into a steakhouse to announce they’re banning meat. He stands there telling Jews they’re supporting genocide while terrorists literally brag about genocidal intentions in their charters like children waving crayons. Kasky wears Judaism like a mask and anti-Zionism like face paint — he is Mamdani with a menorah emoji.

He wants “leaders who won’t support genocide”? Then he should start by condemning Hamas — but that would require intellectual consistency, not TikTok activism. And consistency doesn’t fit on a campaign sticker. So he takes the easy, cowardly route: blame the Jew, smear the Jewish state, repeat slogans designed by people who would gladly watch Israel burn and sell the ashes as liberation art.

But he’s not alone. He represents a whole generation convinced their moral outrage matters more than Jewish survival. They preach from ring lights and dorm rooms, reciting slogans as if they’re prophets. Meanwhile, Jewish history is shaking its head, tired of watching self-betrayal cosplay as righteousness.

Anti-Zionists preach morality while defending terrorists who butcher families. UN diplomats lecture Israel while taking bribes from regimes that torture women. International courts indict Jews to look brave without ever lifting a finger against real murderers. And a handful of confused Jews hand them microphones like they’re auditioning for the role of “useful accessory.”

Israel fights because it has no other choice. Hamas fights because it wants Jews erased. And yet the world screams at Israel, “Stop! You’re fighting too hard against people trying to eradicate you!” It’s insanity dressed up as ethics.

These governments, these judges, these activists — their outrage is fake, their virtue is fake, their concern for human life is fake. They don’t care about Palestinians. They only care about blaming Jews. It’s the same ancient spectacle with better lighting.

And every loudmouth screaming “genocide” is helping the side openly fantasizing about one. They don’t even realize they’ve replaced morality with an optical illusion. They’ve turned ignorance into a religion. They’ve crowned confusion as king and worshiped it like revelation.

But here’s the fun part they can’t escape:

The Jewish people outlast every mob.

Dreyfus survived his accusers. Netanyahu will survive his. Israel will outlive today’s tribunals just like it outlived Rome, Spain, Russia, the Ottomans, and every superpower that swore it would be the last chapter of Jewish history.

The truth doesn’t negotiate.

Israel doesn’t need permission to exist.

And Jews don’t need approval to survive.

We’ve buried every lie ever thrown at us.

We’ll bury this one too.

And when the mobs disappear, when the fools forget what they were screaming about, when the courts turn to dust — Israel will still be here, and Jewish history will be laughing in their graves.

