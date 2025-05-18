Let’s stop sugarcoating it.

It is not safe to be a Jew. It is not acceptable to be a Jew. It is barely legal to be a Jew — unless you’re the kind of Jew who hates himself, hates Israel, and bends over every time the mob screams “intifada.”

This isn’t about policy disagreements. This is about Jew-hatred with a fresh coat of paint. This is 1939 all over aga…