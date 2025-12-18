Subscribe

I am done being reasonable. I am done being calm. I am done explaining things that a functioning brain should already understand. I am so angry I could power a small city just by staring at it. I am angry at the fake concern, the smug lectures, the whispery “nuance,” the people who speak about Jews like we’re a malfunction in their ethical software instead of a people who stubbornly refuse to die on schedule. I am angry at the tone police who show up faster than ambulances, at the professional moderates who think genocide is bad but Jewish self-defense is “complicated,” at the people who clap for every revolution except the one where Jews came home.

Subscribe

I am angry because Jews are the only people on earth who get told that survival is “provocative.” That living loudly is “aggressive.” That remembering history is “dangerous.” That defending your kids is “escalation.” Everyone else gets a backstory. Jews get a cross-examination. Everyone else gets context. Jews get conditions. Everyone else gets to be emotional. Jews get told to lower their voice while the world screams fantasies about our disappearance and then pretends it’s shocked when we stop being polite about it.

Subscribe

And the comedy—oh my, the comedy. The same people who can’t manage their own lives, can’t define basic terms, can’t change a tire, can’t survive five minutes without Wi-Fi, are suddenly experts on Jewish history, Middle Eastern geopolitics, and morality itself. These people discovered Jews last Tuesday and immediately decided we were the problem. Incredible confidence. Astronomical stupidity. A true marvel of nature.

Subscribe

Let’s stop pretending this is about policy or borders or whatever buzzword is trending this week. This is about the fact that Jews broke the rules. We weren’t supposed to come back. We weren’t supposed to be strong. We weren’t supposed to stop asking permission. We were supposed to be a cautionary tale, not a success story. We were supposed to be footnotes, not headlines. And the rage you’re seeing? That’s the sound of an entire worldview collapsing because the Jews it tried to bury keep showing up alive, building, arguing, laughing, and refusing to apologize for breathing.

Subscribe

And spare me the fake morality. Spare me the institutions that cry “human rights” only when Jews are involved and suddenly go blind, deaf, and mute everywhere else. Spare me the outrage that’s always selective, always fashionable, always aimed in one direction. This isn’t justice. It’s obsession with a superiority complex and a costume. It’s people cosplaying righteousness because actually standing for something would require courage.

Subscribe

Here’s the part that really makes people furious, so I’ll say it slowly: Jews are not going to shrink for your comfort. We are not going to edit ourselves to fit your aesthetic. We are not going to pretend we forgot history so you can feel less awkward about repeating it. We are not going to die quietly so you can feel virtuous loudly. That era is over. Burn the rulebook. Cry about it in a group chat.

Subscribe

We will be loud. We will be stubborn. We will be sarcastic. We will be furious. We will make jokes while you clutch pearls. We will light candles while you foam at the mouth. We will keep choosing life, which—let’s be honest—has always been what enraged our enemies the most. Jewish joy is offensive. Jewish continuity is intolerable. Jewish survival is the ultimate middle finger to every ideology that needs Jews gone to feel morally coherent.

Subscribe

This isn’t outreach. This isn’t dialogue. This isn’t me trying to be liked. This is me saying: we are still here, we’re done begging, and we are not going anywhere. Scream. Cope. Write think pieces. Cancel. Seethe. The story continues without your approval.

Am Yisrael Chai.

And yes—if this makes you angry, good.

Subscribe