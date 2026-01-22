They call it the “West Bank.”

Because nothing terrifies modern intellectuals more than admitting Jews returned to Judea.

Let’s be clear: “West Bank” is not history. It’s a Jordanian souvenir from an occupation that failed. Jordan held Judea and Samaria for 19 years, lost it in a war it helped start, and somehow the world decided the temporary occupier gets naming rights forever.

Imagine calling Jerusalem “West Amman.”

Imagine calling Rome “North Carthage.”

Imagine calling Athens “Former Ottoman District 3.”

Ridiculous, right?

Except when Jews are involved, ridiculous becomes official policy.

I live in Judea and Samaria.

Not in a metaphor. Not in a prophecy.

In a house I legally purchased with money earned in the ancient ritual known as work.

There is a deed. There are signatures. There are lawyers.

And yet, according to people whose historical knowledge comes from Instagram slideshows, I am a “colonizer.”

Apparently, when Jews buy land, it’s colonialism.

When anyone else buys land, it’s called adulthood.

Let’s universalize this logic for fun.

If Jews don’t belong in Judea, Americans don’t belong in America. Australians don’t belong in Australia. French people should vacate France. Russians should leave Russia. Ukrainians should leave Ukraine. Chinese should exit China.

Perfect. Global eviction notice issued by people who rent apartments and call themselves revolutionaries.

But nobody actually believes this.

They only believe it when the subject is Jews.

Now let’s revisit a historical event that mysteriously vanished from activist memory.

In 1970, Palestinian factions tried to overthrow Jordan’s Hashemite monarchy. They didn’t chant slogans. They launched armed insurrection. They tried to hijack an entire state.

Jordan responded like a real country.

It crushed the uprising. Dismantled militias. Expelled armed groups. Reasserted control.

Did the world scream “genocide”?

Did universities erupt in protests?

Did celebrities demand sanctions on Jordan?

Did activists accuse Amman of colonialism?

No.

Because Jordan is Arab. Israel is Jewish.

Arab violence is called sovereignty.

Jewish self-defense is called oppression.

When Palestinians challenge Arab regimes, they are erased quietly.

When they challenge Israel, they are crowned moral heroes.

This is not ethics. This is cosplay with microphones.

Let’s conduct a brief trial, since facts now require legal representation.

Charge: Jews in Judea and Samaria are foreign settlers.

Evidence: Jews have lived there continuously for thousands of years.

Verdict: The charge collapses under basic history.

Charge: “West Bank” is neutral terminology.

Evidence: The term originates from Jordanian occupation.

Verdict: The language is ideological branding.

Charge: Jewish property ownership is illegitimate.

Evidence: Documented legal purchases exist.

Verdict: The accusation is emotional theater.

Charge: Israel is uniquely immoral.

Evidence: Jordan crushed Palestinian militancy without global outrage.

Verdict: Israel is judged by rules invented exclusively for Jews.

Court adjourned.

Here is the uncomfortable truth that makes modern discourse malfunction.

When Jews were weak, the world felt safe.

When Jews defend themselves, the world feels offended.

When Jews buy land, the world feels robbed.

When Jews refuse to disappear, the world feels morally superior.

I am called a “settler.”

Fine.

My ancestors walked these hills before anyone invented the term “Palestinian identity.” They prayed in Hebron before activists learned to spell “imperialism.” They built in Judea before universities discovered intersectionality.

If living in your ancestral homeland is a crime, then history itself is contraband.

But let’s stop pretending this is about borders.

It’s not about peace.

It’s not about Palestinians.

It’s not even about international law.

It’s about something far more disturbing to modern ideology:

A Jew who owns land.

A Jew who refuses to apologize.

A Jew who refuses to vanish.

That is the real scandal.

And the part that enrages people most?

We are not asking permission anymore.