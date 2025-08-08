JEWS — GET OUT! GET OUT! GET OUT! NOW!
Do you not smell it?
The rot is back.
It’s in the streets, it’s in the schools, it’s in the marble halls of governments that smile at you by day and shake hands with your murderers by night.
October 7 ripped the mask off the world — and underneath, it’s the same snarling, blood-soaked face we’ve seen for two thousand years.
We saw Jews hunted like animals. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.