Subscribe

In a White House hearing supposedly dedicated to confronting antisemitism, Carrie Prejean Boller sat in a government chair and resurrected the blood libel “Jews killed Jesus,” openly declaring her opposition to Zionism and turning a federal forum into a grotesque spectacle of ancient Jew-hatred. She badgered Jewish witnesses who came to describe antisemitism after October 7, minimized their experiences, demanded condemnations of Israel, and defended Candace Owens, all while the ugliness of the moment hung thick in the room. Only Rabbi Meir Soloveichik pushed back with facts and dignity as the moral floor collapsed under an administration that allowed medieval hatred to be spoken aloud from a U.S. government seat.

Antisemitism doesn’t arrive wearing a party badge or asking permission. It crawls in through pulpits and podiums, Ivy League jargon and sanctified sneers, smiling while it sharpens the same old knives. This week it walked straight into the White House and spoke out loud, unashamed, unrepentant, and drunk on centuries of blood-soaked lies, while cowards on all sides pretended this was politics instead of poison. If you’re still trying to decide whether Jew-hatred is a “left problem” or a “right problem,” congratulations, you’ve missed the point entirely. It is a societal sickness, and anyone minimizing it, excusing it, or rebranding it as faith or activism is not confused. They are complicit.

What happened at the White House is not a partisan embarrassment. It is a national disgrace.

A sitting member of a federal commission on religious freedom stood up in an official hearing about antisemitism and repeated the Christ-killer slander. “Jews killed Jesus.” Then, without blinking, declared opposition to Zionism as a matter of faith. That sentence alone should have ended the conversation, the appointment, and her public relevance instantly.

Subscribe

That phrase is not theology. It is not belief. It is not opinion. It is a historical weapon. A blood-soaked accusation that justified centuries of expulsions, massacres, forced conversions, ghettos, and mass murder. It is the lie screamed while Jews were hunted, burned, drowned, and erased. Saying it today is not ignorance. It is moral vandalism.

And it was delivered not in a rant, not online, not in a fringe corner, but during a government hearing on antisemitism, aimed directly at Jews who were describing the hatred they’ve endured since October 7. That is not clumsiness. That is not poor wording. That is cruelty.

Here is the part that everyone wants to avoid because it implicates too many people.

The far left has turned antisemitism into an art form wrapped in activism. They scream about justice while denying Jews the right to a state. They chant about liberation while excusing terror and erasing Jewish history. They talk endlessly about safe spaces while telling Jews to shut up, condemn Israel, or get lost. Their hatred wears academic language and NGO logos, but it is hatred all the same.

Subscribe

The far right hides behind religion and tradition. They recycle medieval filth about Jews and Jesus, whisper about Jewish power, and pretend this is faith instead of bigotry. They talk about Western civilization while resurrecting the very lies that soaked Europe in Jewish blood.

Different aesthetics. Same obsession. Same cowardice.

And then there is the silent middle. The hand-wringers. The “this is complicated” crowd. The people who wait to see which side gets offended before deciding whether antisemitism is worth opposing today. History has a name for that posture. It’s complicity.

Zionism is not extremism. Zionism is Jewish survival. Opposing it means you believe every people on earth deserves self-determination except Jews. That position is not nuanced. It is not brave. It is not enlightened. It is bigotry dressed up to sound respectable.

Subscribe

Watching Jewish witnesses speak about antisemitism only to be lectured, dismissed, minimized, and pressured to condemn Israel was obscene. That was not oversight. That was not dialogue. That was harassment carried out politely enough for cowards to excuse.

I am an independent because I refuse to worship parties. I vote by person, not by logo. I will not excuse hatred because it comes from my “side.” If antisemitism comes from the left, I will tear it apart. If it comes from the right, I will tear it apart. If it comes from the center, I will tear it apart.

This anger is not performative. It is earned.

A government body tasked with defending religious freedom cannot include someone who traffics in ancient antisemitic poison and modern anti-Jewish ideology. Keeping her there is not neutrality. It is endorsement.

Remove her. Publicly. Immediately. Without spin, without euphemisms, without excuses.

Subscribe

And to everyone still trying to soften this, contextualize it, or bury it under political caution: your silence is not moderation. It is surrender.

Antisemitism does not become acceptable because it sounds educated. It does not become holy because it quotes scripture. And it does not become tolerable because confronting it is uncomfortable.

This is a line. It has been crossed. And pretending otherwise is how history keeps repeating itself.

Subscribe