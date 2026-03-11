Subscribe

They blamed us.

For two thousand damn years they blamed us.

Empires collapse, plagues rip through continents, kings bankrupt their own countries, and somehow the finger always swings around to the same tiny people and the accusation comes screaming out: the Jews did it.

The nerve.

The arrogance.

The breathtaking stupidity.

In the ancient world they blamed us because we refused to bow to statues and emperors. Rome burned Jerusalem to the ground, slaughtered thousands, scattered Jews across the planet, and still had the gall to say the Jews were the problem.

Then came the next accusation, the one that poisoned centuries.

They blamed us for killing Jesus.

An entire civilization repeated that charge generation after generation until mobs believed smashing Jewish homes was holy work. Churches preached it, crowds swallowed it, and Jewish blood soaked European streets for hundreds of years because of one monstrous lie.

Subscribe

Then the Middle Ages arrived and the madness hit full throttle.

Plague sweeps across Europe?

Blame the Jews.

Nobody understands disease, people are dropping dead everywhere, and instead of admitting ignorance they decide Jews poisoned the wells. Entire Jewish towns burned because frightened idiots needed a villain.

Children disappear?

Blame the Jews.

Kings drowning in debt?

Blame the Jews.

So they dragged families into the streets, slaughtered communities, expelled entire populations, and hurled human beings onto carts like livestock.

They treated Jews like cattle.

Centuries of it.

Subscribe

Then modern Europe came along pretending to be enlightened while inventing a new flavor of hatred. Now Jews weren’t just a religious problem. Suddenly they were a dangerous race supposedly controlling banks, politics, culture, revolutions, everything.

And then the twentieth century turned that insanity into machinery.

The Nazis blamed Jews for losing World War I, for inflation, for moral decay, for political chaos. One tiny minority became the universal villain in a deranged ideology.

So they packed Jews into ghettos.

Shoved them into freight cars.

Sent them to factories designed for death.

Six million murdered.

And the accusations still didn’t stop.

Because blaming Jews had become a reflex for broken societies that refuse to face their own failures.

Which brings us to today.

Now we have the loudest idiots on earth screaming about destroying Israel. Tehran’s theocrats waving their fists, chanting about wiping Jews off the map like history started last Tuesday.

Subscribe

The level of historical stupidity is almost impressive.

Rome tried to crush the Jews.

They’re gone.

The Inquisition tried to crush the Jews.

Gone.

The Nazis tried to erase the Jews.

Gone.

And now some turbaned tyrants in Tehran think they’re the first geniuses in history to threaten the Jewish people.

News flash for the fools who skipped history class.

The Jews you spent centuries imagining as helpless peasants are not peasants anymore.

There is a Jewish state.

There is a Jewish army.

There are fighter jets with the Star of David roaring across the sky.

For two thousand years the world blamed the Jews while trying to destroy them.

It never worked.

And every regime that built its identity around threatening the Jewish people eventually ended up exactly where history puts arrogant empires.

In the rubble.

Subscribe