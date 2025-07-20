Judicial Jihad: This Radical Leftist Judge Just Aided and Abetted Terrorism
I am furious beyond words. Enraged. Shaking. And I’m not going to hold back.
This Kangaroo in a robe, this judicial fraud named Nancy Torresen, just decided that helping a terrorist-enabling international kangaroo court hunt American soldiers and Israeli leaders is somehow protected “free speech.” Are you insane, lady? Are you that blind, that arrogant, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.