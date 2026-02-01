JD Vance’s Holocaust Post Is a Masterclass in Moral Evasion

There is a difference between forgetting and refusing. Forgetting is human. Refusing is political. JD Vance did not forget the Jews. He erased them.

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the vice president of the United States issued a statement mourning “millions of lives lost.” No Jews. No Nazis. No antisemitism. Just a vague mist of sorrow, as if the Holocaust were an unfortunate weather event that swept through Europe and tragically inconvenienced humanity.

This is not remembrance. This is historical money laundering.

The Holocaust was not “millions of lives lost.” That phrasing is a lie dressed up as politeness. It is a sentence designed to comfort everyone except the people who were actually targeted. Six million Jews were murdered by Nazi Germany because of antisemitism. Anything that does not say that sentence is actively working against truth.

And yes, actively. Because abstraction is not neutral. Abstraction is how crimes disappear.

This was the industrialized extermination of the Jewish people. Not “people.” Jews. Not “extremists.” Nazis. Not “tragedy.” Ideology-fueled genocide. Strip those nouns out and you do not get sensitivity. You get cowardice. You get a statement so hollow it could have been written by a risk-averse intern with a phobia of clarity.

Let’s stop pretending this was a stylistic choice. This was a moral failure with polish.

You do not accidentally omit Jews on Holocaust Remembrance Day any more than you accidentally omit slavery on Juneteenth. You omit them because naming them forces you to confront antisemitism as a living ideology, not a dusty relic. It forces you to admit that the hatred which killed Jews then is mutating, reorganizing, and spreading now. And that admission is inconvenient.

So instead, we get fog.

Fog is useful. Fog lets everyone project their own meaning. Fog allows bad actors to nod along without discomfort. Fog lets antisemites hide in the crowd and say, “See? Even the vice president didn’t make it about Jews.” Fog is how history gets blurred just enough to be rewritten later.

This is how denial begins. Not with screaming lunatics, but with sanitized language from people in suits who insist they are being respectful while amputating reality.

Precision is not optional here. Precision is the entire point.

When you say “millions of lives,” you erase motive. When you erase motive, you erase antisemitism. When you erase antisemitism, you erase the warning. And when you erase the warning, you hand a gift to every antisemite alive: plausible deniability.

Do not insult the public by calling this harmless. Words from a vice president are not vibes. They are signals. They trickle down into curricula, memorials, public discourse, and collective memory. They tell people what matters enough to name and what can be safely generalized away.

Right now, Jews are being told, again, that specificity is impolite. That insisting on being named is divisive. That remembrance should be comfortable for everyone else. This is obscene.

The Holocaust was uncomfortable. It was particular. It was targeted. It was obsessed with Jews. The Nazis did not murder “millions of lives.” They hunted Jews with bureaucratic precision, racial theory, and logistical brilliance. They built a civilization around killing Jews. And the world’s obligation is to say that out loud every single time.

Especially now.

Antisemitism is not creeping. It is sprinting. It is fashionable. It is algorithm-friendly. It is thriving on the Right and the Left, dressed up as irony, anti-globalism, anti-Zionism, or “just asking questions.” And in that environment, silence from the top is not neutrality. It is permission.

No one is asking for poetry. No one is asking for bravery. The bar is on the floor.

Name the victims.

Name the perpetrators.

Name the hatred.

If you cannot say “Jew” on Holocaust Remembrance Day, you are not honoring memory. You are editing it. And edited history is how the worst crimes get repeated by people who swear they never saw it coming.

So let’s say the sentence slowly, clearly, and without flinching, since the vice president wouldn’t:

Six million Jews were murdered by Nazi Germany because of antisemitism.

That is the truth. Everything else is evasion.