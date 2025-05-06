What the Torah Commands When They Come for the Jews

You come to kill a Jew?

We kill you first.

No apologies. No footnotes. No UN commissions.

That’s Torah. That’s halacha. That’s survival.

“הַבָּא לַהֲרֹגְךָ – הַשְׁכֵּם לַהֲרָגוֹ.”

If someone comes to kill you—rise earlier and kill him first.

— Talmud, Sanhedrin 72a

That’s not a debate. That’s not poetic. That’…