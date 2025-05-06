Kill Them First
What the Torah Commands When They Come for the Jews
You come to kill a Jew?
We kill you first.
No apologies. No footnotes. No UN commissions.
That’s Torah. That’s halacha. That’s survival.
“הַבָּא לַהֲרֹגְךָ – הַשְׁכֵּם לַהֲרָגוֹ.”
If someone comes to kill you—rise earlier and kill him first.
— Talmud, Sanhedrin 72a
That’s not a debate. That’s not poetic. That’…
