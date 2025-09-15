Subscribe

I am a Jew, and I will not shut up.

Not now, not ever. Because if I shut up, history gets buried, lies take root, and the murderers win. If I shut up, October 7 becomes “context,” Auschwitz becomes “misunderstood,” Judea becomes “disputed.” If I shut up, the UN hyenas howl uncontested. So I will not.

Subscribe

And let me tell you what just happened: 142 countries —…