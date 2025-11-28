

Last night felt like stepping into the beating heart of Am Yisrael — raw, unfiltered, and blazing with purpose. It wasn’t a gala. It wasn’t a polished production with centerpieces and choreographed applause. It was something infinitely more powerful: a room full of warriors, survivors, and the quiet giants who spend their lives saving Jews without ever asking for applause.

The evening opened with the unmistakable presence of Ben Goldstein — a man who doesn’t need a microphone to command a room. Ben doesn’t do theatrics. He doesn’t do ego. He does action. For over a decade he has lived one mission: protect Jewish lives. He has walked into danger while others talked about it. He has guided, taught, carried, built, rescued — a silent hero in the truest sense. Listening to him speak isn’t just inspiring; it rearranges your soul.

And last night, he didn’t stand alone. Surrounding him were the remarkable volunteers of Unity Warriors — real people, normal people, people who work full-time jobs and still somehow find the strength to drive thousands of miles to deliver life-saving equipment to soldiers on the front lines. People who don’t wait for “someone else” to step up — they are the someone else.

Then came the soldiers.

Two young men who should have been home eating dinner with their families, not standing before us carrying the weight of war in their voices.

One soldier survived an attack that left him with severe PTSD — the kind that doesn’t let you sleep, the kind that chews at your mind, the kind that drives too many to the edge. He looked us in the eyes and said Unity Warriors pulled him back from that edge. They didn’t give him slogans or speeches. They gave him life.

Donate and Save Lives

The second soldier, a medic from Gaza, told us how his entire unit was hit — every single one. His voice didn’t crack; it ignited. He spoke about how Unity Warriors equipped them, visited them, listened to them, and kept them alive — physically and emotionally.

These weren’t stories. These were truths, delivered by men who paid for them in blood and bone.

And then he shared something that should shake the world awake:

He put tefillin on inside the ancient synagogue of Gaza — the Rimal district’s hidden gem, the oldest standing building in Gaza. A Jewish synagogue. A relic of our people’s eternal footprint. Proof — undeniable proof — that the cries of “Gaza was never Jewish!” are nothing more than the latest chapter in the long, pathetic saga of rewriting Jewish history. Gaza was Jewish. Gaza is Jewish. Gaza was stolen.

But Unity Warriors is not here to debate history. They are here to protect the future.

Because last night wasn’t only about the battlefield. It was about the battle after the battlefield — the silent war in the minds of the soldiers who return home carrying nightmares no human should carry. Unity Warriors is building farms where these warriors can heal, where trauma can be met with compassion, where pain can finally exhale. These are not “projects.” These are suicide-prevention centers in the form of living, breathing sanctuaries.

And here is the hardest truth of all:

If one soldier — just one — is saved, then according to our sages, an entire world is saved.

But the truth is even more overwhelming: this farm has already saved many worlds. I know it. I’ve heard it firsthand. Soldiers who nearly gave up, who were seconds away from decisions that can’t be undone — and somehow, somewhere, Unity Warriors caught them before they fell.

Last night was inspiring. But more importantly, last night was a mirror held up to the soul of the Jewish people. And you know what I saw?

A people that refuses to break.

A people that refuses to abandon its own.

A people that chooses light even in an age soaked in darkness.

While others hold banquets, Unity Warriors holds lives.

While others raise money for branding and salaries, Unity Warriors raises morale, raises spirits, raises the very future of this nation with their bare hands.

This isn’t philanthropy. This is destiny.

This is the ancient Jewish truth beating through modern Jewish veins.

The night ended, but the energy didn’t. It followed us out the door, across the hills of Judea, into the cold air that felt warmer somehow — because hope burns hotter when it’s real.

And last night, everything was real.

The past was there in the ancient synagogue of Gaza.

The present was there in the stories of soldiers still standing.

And the future — bright, unbreakable, unstoppable — was there in the volunteers who simply refuse to quit.

Unity Warriors isn’t just saving lives.

They are proving, every single day, that Am Yisrael Chai isn’t a slogan.

It’s a mission.

It’s a responsibility.

And it’s a promise.

A promise we intend to keep.

Donate To The Farm