Subscribe

People keep asking if I’m leaving Israel until the war ends. Colleagues abroad, friends from my old life in America and South Africa, the occasional Western expert who has never heard a missile siren in their life but suddenly feels qualified to advise Jews about survival.

“Maybe you should leave until things calm down.”

Leave?

Hell no!

Who the hell do these people think they’re talking to?

I didn’t come to Israel because it was peaceful. I made Aliyah after October 7. After the slaughter. After Jewish families were burned alive in their homes. After teenagers were hunted through fields at the Nova festival. After fathers and mothers were dragged into Gaza like medieval hostages.

Subscribe

I stood at Nova. I saw the burned cars. I saw the place where young Israelis were executed simply for being Jews living freely in their own country.

And the response from the comfortable West is… leave?

These people truly do not understand Jewish history. Not even a little.

For two thousand years the Jewish people were exactly what Western elites seem to prefer us to be: powerless. Scattered. Guests in other nations. Allowed to live there as long as the host society felt generous.

And every few generations that generosity expired.

Subscribe

The Romans destroyed Jerusalem in the year 70 and exiled the Jewish people across the world. The Spanish Inquisition expelled Jews in 1492. Entire Jewish communities were massacred in Eastern Europe during the pogroms of the 1800s. In the twentieth century the Nazis turned antisemitism into an industrial process and murdered six million Jews while the civilized world debated refugee quotas.

Six million.

And the lesson Jews learned from that catastrophe was brutally simple: if Jews do not defend themselves, no one else will.

That is why Israel exists.

Not as a political experiment. Not as some colonial project invented by Europeans, as the propaganda crowd likes to claim. Israel exists because the Jewish people returned to the only land in the world where Jewish sovereignty existed for thousands of years.

Subscribe

Jerusalem was the capital of the Jewish people when London was a swamp and Paris was a village. Jewish kings ruled there. Jewish prophets walked its streets. Jewish prayers faced its direction for two millennia.

Three thousand years of history didn’t vanish just because empires came and went.

Modern Zionism was not born out of arrogance. It was born out of exhaustion. The Jewish people were tired of being slaughtered while waiting for someone else to defend them.

So they came home.

They drained swamps filled with malaria. They turned desert into farmland. They revived Hebrew, a language that had not been spoken conversationally for nearly two thousand years. They built universities, hospitals, cities, and industries.

And then, the moment the State of Israel was declared in 1948, five Arab armies invaded to destroy it.

Egypt. Jordan. Syria. Iraq. Lebanon.

Subscribe

The newborn Jewish state had almost no weapons, no real army, and a population full of Holocaust survivors who had barely escaped Europe alive.

And yet Israel survived.

Then came 1967, when Israel faced annihilation again and destroyed three hostile armies in six days. Then 1973, when enemies attacked on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. Then decades of terrorism, suicide bombings, rocket attacks, and wars launched by regimes that openly promise to wipe the Jewish state off the map.

And still Israel stands.

That is the country Western commentators are now telling Jews to temporarily abandon.

It’s almost comical.

Subscribe

The modern Western mind is trained to believe comfort is the highest value. Safety is the goal. Avoid risk. Avoid conflict. Retreat when things get uncomfortable.

Jewish history teaches the opposite lesson.

Every time Jews ran, we ended up in another exile. Another ghetto. Another graveyard.

Israel is the moment Jews stopped running.

So when missiles fly and sirens sound and some comfortable analyst in Europe or America suggests that Jews should just leave for a while, the suggestion reveals something profound.

They still think Jews are temporary.

They still think Jewish survival is negotiable.

They still think Israel is optional.

They are wrong.

Israel is the single most important development in Jewish history in two thousand years. It is the restoration of Jewish sovereignty, Jewish self-defense, Jewish dignity.

And yes, sometimes that means war.

But the alternative was always worse.

When I sit in a mamad with my family during a siren, I think about the Jews who had no shelters. The Jews of Kishinev. The Jews of Warsaw. The Jews marched into gas chambers without an army to defend them.

Subscribe

Those Jews would have given everything for what we have now.

A Jewish state.

A Jewish army.

A Jewish people that can fight back.

So when someone asks me if I’m leaving Israel until the war ends, the answer is not complicated.

Absolutely not.

This is my home. This is the homeland of the Jewish people. This is the one place on Earth where Jewish survival is not dependent on the mercy of others.

And the fact that enemies want to destroy it is not a reason to leave.

It is the reason to stay.

Am Yisrael Chai.

Subscribe