Subscribe

For generations, liberalism claimed to stand for universal human rights, equality before the law, free expression, minority protection, and the defense of democratic values. It presented itself as a moral framework built upon reason, tolerance, and justice. Yet in recent years, a growing segment of the modern left has abandoned these principles when it comes to one group: the Jewish people.

The transformation has been both remarkable and tragic.

What was once a movement that fought against discrimination increasingly tolerates, excuses, or even celebrates anti-Jewish hostility when it is disguised as activism. The world’s oldest hatred has been repackaged in modern political language. Ancient accusations have simply been updated for a new audience.

The medieval blood libel falsely accused Jews of murdering innocent people for sinister purposes. Today’s version portrays the Jewish state as uniquely evil, uniquely bloodthirsty, and uniquely undeserving of the rights afforded to every other nation on earth. The target has changed from individual Jews to the collective Jew, but the obsession remains remarkably familiar.

No country is perfect. Israel, like every democracy, deserves scrutiny and criticism. But criticism becomes something else when standards are applied exclusively to one nation while far worse abuses elsewhere are ignored, excused, or rationalized. When terrorist organizations are treated as victims while Jewish civilians are treated as legitimate targets, moral clarity has collapsed.

The modern left often speaks the language of social justice while practicing selective justice. It champions indigenous rights except when the indigenous people are Jews. It defends minority communities except when those minorities are Jewish. It celebrates national self-determination except when the nation in question is Israel.

Subscribe

This contradiction has become impossible to ignore.

University campuses that claim to be safe spaces for vulnerable groups have become increasingly hostile environments for Jewish students. Activists who demand sensitivity and inclusion routinely tolerate chants, slogans, and rhetoric that would be considered unacceptable if directed at any other ethnic or religious minority. The same institutions that enforce speech codes with near-religious zeal suddenly discover an enthusiasm for unrestricted expression when Jews become the target.

The result has been devastating for liberalism itself.

A political movement cannot survive when it abandons its own principles. A philosophy built upon universal rights ceases to be universal when exceptions are carved out based on political convenience. Once consistency disappears, credibility follows.

Many lifelong liberals, including countless Jews, have watched this transformation with disbelief. They supported civil rights, equality, tolerance, and democratic institutions because they believed those values applied to everyone. Instead, they increasingly find themselves confronted by a movement willing to overlook authoritarianism, excuse extremism, and tolerate antisemitism so long as it serves the correct political narrative.

Subscribe

The tragedy is not merely that Jews have once again become targets of hatred. History has unfortunately shown that antisemitism has an extraordinary ability to adapt itself to every age. The greater tragedy is that a movement which once claimed moral leadership has sacrificed its own foundation in pursuit of ideological purity.

When a political movement becomes incapable of condemning terrorism without qualification, incapable of defending Jewish victims without hesitation, and incapable of recognizing antisemitism when it emerges from its own ranks, it is no longer serving justice. It is serving ideology.

The decline of the liberal left did not begin with its disagreements over economics, immigration, or foreign policy. Its decline began when it abandoned its commitment to universal principles and replaced them with tribal loyalties and political dogma.

Hatred of Jews did not merely expose the weaknesses of modern progressivism. It revealed them. The movement’s inability to confront antisemitism within its own ranks has become a test it continues to fail.

History offers a consistent lesson. Societies that tolerate hatred of Jews rarely stop there. Antisemitism is often the first warning sign of a broader moral and intellectual decay. It is a symptom of a deeper sickness, one that corrodes institutions, weakens democracies, and undermines the very values it claims to defend.

The future of liberalism depends on whether it can rediscover the principles that once gave it legitimacy. If it cannot, its decline will continue. Not because of its enemies, but because it abandoned itself.

The blood libel has changed its vocabulary. The prejudice has found new slogans. The targets remain familiar. And unless the liberal left confronts this reality honestly, it will continue to lose both its moral authority and the public’s trust.

Subscribe