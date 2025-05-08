Lipstick on a Donkey, Pronouns on a Rocket, and the Meltdown of the Moron
Let’s go. No brakes. No filter. Just 3,000 volts of Zionist truth, straight into the brainstem of every hummus-brained idiot who thinks Tel Aviv is on stolen land and that a watermelon emoji is a political philosophy.
You can put lipstick on a donkey.
Add stilettos. Call it Deborah. Teach it Judith Butler and make it chant “Free Palestine” while eating po…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.