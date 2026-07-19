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I had promised myself I was done with politics.

Israel has too much beauty to write about. Jerusalem has more history in one alley than most countries have in their entire existence. I’d rather spend my days wandering the hills of Judea than watching another politician audition for a role they were never cast to play.

Then Zohran Mamdani opened his mouth.

Congratulations.

I’m back.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present the greatest legal illusion since someone tried to convince people that Congress was optional.

Apparently, New York City is now considering a side hustle as an international tribunal.

Who knew?

Forget potholes.

Forget crime.

Forget the subway.

Forget housing.

Forget the cost of living.

We’re apparently one press conference away from the Mayor’s Office invading The Hague, annexing international law, and appointing the guy writing parking tickets as Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The level of constitutional understanding on display is breathtaking.

Not “breathtaking” in the poetic sense.

“Breathtaking” in the sense that you watch someone confidently sprint toward a glass door they insist is open.

Article II?

Never met her.

The Supremacy Clause?

Sounds like an indie rock band.

Supreme Court precedent?

Probably something to scroll past between campaign videos.

The Constitution isn’t a buffet where you take the parts you like and throw the rest in the trash.

It says what it says.

Foreign policy belongs to the federal government.

The United States is not automatically enforcing ICC warrants because a New York politician has discovered a microphone.

Those are not controversial statements.

They’re Constitutional Law 101.

The Founders spent months arguing over every comma because they understood something timeless: power without limits eventually becomes arrogance dressed up as virtue.

Then along comes someone who seems to believe City Hall can simply download an update called “International Jurisdiction Premium Edition.”

No subscription required.

Imagine the next cabinet meeting.

“Crime is up.”

“Yes.”

“The subway is delayed.”

“Correct.”

“Housing costs are crushing families.”

“Indeed.”

“So… should we address any of that?”

“No. I’ve got a better idea. Let’s solve international criminal law.”

It’s like watching the captain of a sinking ship announce he’s applying to become emperor of Mars.

Meanwhile, the institution being invoked as the world’s moral referee is grappling with its own crisis. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan is guilty of rape and other serious sexual crimes, and an independent investigation panel has recommended that he be removed from office. Those allegations underscore a simple truth: institutions earn credibility through accountability, not slogans.

Here’s the problem with political theater.

Eventually the lights come on.

The audience goes home.

And the Constitution is still sitting there, exactly where it was before the performance began.

Unimpressed.

Unchanged.

Unread by far too many aspiring revolutionaries with a press secretary and Wi-Fi.

James Madison designed a republic.

Not a cosplay convention for amateur foreign ministers.

Alexander Hamilton wrote essays.

He did not write fan fiction where every ambitious local politician gets to become Secretary of State because they trended online for six hours.

Reality is cruel that way.

It insists on jurisdiction.

It insists on constitutional limits.

It insists that offices have powers they were actually given, not powers their occupants wish they had.

The Constitution has survived monarchs, civil war, world wars, impeachments, depressions, riots, and generations of politicians convinced they were the exception to the rules.

It will survive another politician confusing applause with authority.

The circus leaves town.

The Constitution stays.

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