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Jack Weiss's avatar
Jack Weiss
5h

It doesn’t take long for these commies to show their true totalitarian intentions despite all the smiles

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ELKFLA's avatar
ELKFLA
5h

Putting the guy in charge of writing parking tickets as Deputy Secretary-General of the UN would probably be an improvment. At least he actually gets something done.

They should move that entire hive of useless drones to Belgium or the Netherlands. They're already hosting a bunch of useless, pontificating posers. What's a few more?

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