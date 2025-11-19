LOOK WHAT WE BUILT IN JUDEA WITH YOUR HELP!

Donate Now

Ladies and gentlemen, Zionists, patriots, lovers of IDF heroes and animals that accidentally think they’re IDF heroes… behold the newest addition to Naaleh Farm — the wildest therapy project in Israel.

This farm isn’t just a farm. Oh no. This is where PTSD meets tractors, where trauma meets love, and where chickens officially demand veteran benefits because they “also served.”

And thanks to YOUR donations, we just expanded again.

Yes, YOU.

The people who didn’t just say, “We support soldiers.”

You said, “Let’s build them a place to heal with goats, soil, sweat, and straight-up love.”

💪 You’re not just donors… you’re partners. Warriors. Builders of hope.

Now watch this short video 👇

Look what we built.

Touch the screen. Cry a little. Laugh a little. And realize: this is what Zionism looks like with mud on its shoes.

🔵 IF YOU HAVEN’T DONATED YET…

What are you waiting for?

You want healing?

You want strength?

You want Israeli warriors rebuilding their lives on holy land with actual animals cheering them on like confused cheerleaders?

👉 Donate here and become part of the miracle:

