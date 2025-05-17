Subscribe

Let’s torch the lies.

Macron is not a leader.

Macron is not a neutral voice.

Macron is not even a man—he’s a French mannequin dipped in cologne and programmed to recite cowardice. A wind-up puppet of Brussels, Tehran, and every Hamas-sympathizing NGO that drools every time a Jew bleeds.

He looks at Gaza, sees a pile of terrorist rubble funded by Qatar and s…