Mahmoud Abbas Emerges from Political Tomb, Sends Hallmark Card to Trump
Direct from the dusty archives of delusion, sponsored by the “Palestinian Authority of Make-Believe and Martyrs’ Pensions.”
Mahmoud Abbas—yes, the same guy who’s been president of the Palestinian Authority longer than most of Gen Z has been alive—has just emerged from a cave in ISRAEL and sent a heartfelt thank-you letter to Donald J. Trump for brokering…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.