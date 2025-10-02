Manchester Massacre Proves It: Starmer Is a Terror Sponsor, Not a Leader
On Yom Kippur, while Jews prayed, a terrorist turned Manchester into a killing ground. Two dead. More wounded. Families destroyed. A holy day desecrated by blood.
And who is ultimately responsible? Keir Starmer. The man who legitimized terror, who draped a veneer of statehood over the ideology that thrives on murdering Jews, who gave Hamas and its allies…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.