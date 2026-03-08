Subscribe

The Siren at 5:30 AM

This morning at 5:30 a.m. a siren tore through the sky.

If you have never heard an Israeli air-raid siren, let me explain what that sound means.

It means run.

It means grab your children out of bed while they are still half asleep and shove them into a reinforced room made of steel and concrete because someone several hundred miles away decided that murdering Jews is a legitimate political activity.

It means counting seconds.

Then the booms arrive.

Missiles.

Iranian missiles.

Not aimed at tanks.

Not aimed at bases.

At cities.

At homes.

At families who were asleep ten seconds earlier.

That is what it means to wake up in a war zone.

And then I make the mistake of opening my phone and discover that some half-educated protest tourist somewhere is screaming that Israel is committing genocide.

At this point the only rational response is to either laugh hysterically or start writing.

So let’s start writing.

Subscribe

The Word “Genocide” Was Invented by a Jew Who Survived One

The term genocide was created by Raphael Lemkin, a Jewish lawyer whose family was murdered in the Holocaust.

Lemkin watched Nazi Germany carry out the systematic extermination of European Jewry. Gas chambers. Mass graves. Industrialized death factories.

Six million Jews murdered.

That horror forced the world to create a word for the deliberate destruction of an entire people.

That word became part of international law in 1948.

Genocide means intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

Now let’s apply basic logic.

Israel possesses nuclear weapons.

Israel has one of the most advanced air forces on the planet.

Israel could flatten Gaza in days if extermination were the goal.

Instead Israel warns civilians before strikes.

Israel drops leaflets.

Israel sends text messages.

Israel literally calls buildings on the phone telling people to evacuate.

One side builds bomb shelters for children.

The other side builds terror tunnels under hospitals.

Calling those two things morally equivalent requires a level of stupidity normally found in broken household appliances.

Subscribe

Meanwhile the Iranian Regime Is Actually Trying to Kill Us

Iran has spent decades building the largest terror network on earth.

And now they are launching hundreds of missiles and drones at Israeli cities.

Cities.

Not bases.

Not battlefields.

Cities.

Homes in places like Beit Shemesh have been hit. Civilians have been killed. Families shattered because the regime in Tehran believes that killing Jews is not only acceptable but glorious.

The same regime whose defenders chant about genocide.

Subscribe

Let’s Review Tehran’s Resume

The Islamic Republic has been exporting terrorism around the world for forty-five years.

Start in Buenos Aires, 1994.

A Hezbollah suicide bomber drove a van packed with explosives into the AMIA Jewish community center, killing 85 civilians and injuring hundreds. It was the deadliest terrorist attack in Argentine history.

The operation was traced to Iranian leadership and Hezbollah operatives.

Two years earlier the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires was bombed.

More civilians murdered.

Then came Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia in 1996.

A massive truck bomb killed 19 American servicemen.

Iranian proxies.

Then go back further.

Beirut, 1983.

The bombing of the U.S. embassy.

The bombing of the Marine barracks.

Hundreds of Americans killed.

Iranian proxies.

For decades the regime in Tehran has funded and armed terror organizations across the globe.

Hezbollah.

Hamas.

Islamic Jihad.

Militias across Iraq and Syria.

Cells operating in Europe and Latin America.

And all of it under the banner of a regime that chants “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

Subscribe

And Then There Is the Small Detail of Iran Killing Its Own People

While Western activists scream about Israel, the Iranian regime has been slaughtering its own citizens for decades.

In 1988, the regime executed roughly 30,000 political prisoners.

Students. Dissidents. Teenagers.

Hanged. Shot. Buried in mass graves.

Thirty thousand human beings murdered by their own government.

And the world barely noticed.

But it gets worse.

In January 2026, protests erupted across Iran.

Young people took to the streets demanding freedom from the theocratic regime that has ruled the country for nearly half a century.

The response from the government was simple.

Open fire.

Security forces were given orders to suppress demonstrations by any means necessary.

Machine guns were used against crowds.

Snipers fired from rooftops.

People trying to run were shot in the back.

Cities like Rasht saw mass killings in marketplaces where hundreds of protesters were gunned down.

Witnesses described bodies piling up faster than ambulances could arrive.

Hospitals were overwhelmed.

Doctors reported that morgues filled so quickly that trucks were used to transport bodies.

Internet access across the country was shut down.

Families searching for loved ones were threatened.

Bodies disappeared.

Mass graves appeared.

Because when tyrannies commit massacres they always attempt the same trick.

Kill the witnesses.

Destroy the records.

Pretend nothing happened.

But even with the regime trying to hide the evidence, estimates of the death toll are staggering.

Thousands confirmed.

Possibly tens of thousands killed in the crackdown.

A regime that lectures the world about justice had just carried out one of the largest mass killings of protesters in modern history.

And somehow Western activists still believe this government deserves sympathy.

Subscribe

The Moral Meltdown in the West

Meanwhile on Western campuses the performance continues.

Students who have never heard a siren lecture Israelis about war crimes.

Professors who treat the Middle East like a graduate seminar chant slogans about genocide.

Activists who could not find Iran on a map scream about international law.

They accuse Benjamin Netanyahu of being a war criminal.

The leader of a democratic country defending itself from organizations that openly declare their goal to wipe it off the map.

These accusations often come from the International Criminal Court, which increasingly resembles a courtroom version of a circus.

Dictators massacre their populations and the court yawns.

Israel defends itself and suddenly the judges rediscover morality.

If hypocrisy were electricity the United Nations could power the entire continent of Europe.

Subscribe

Jewish History Explains Everything

The reason Jews understand this war differently is simple.

We have read history.

Spain expelled us.

Russia slaughtered us in pogroms.

Europe herded us into ghettos.

Germany built gas chambers.

People in 1930s Germany also believed civilized societies would protect them.

Then came the cattle cars.

History has a way of repeating itself for people who refuse to learn it.

Which is why today the Star of David is no longer a yellow badge sewn onto a prison uniform.

It is a blue Star of David on the wings of fighter jets.

Subscribe

Why I Live Here

Here is the part that confuses people.

I could live anywhere.

America.

Canada.

Germany.

Europe.

Three passports.

Three continents.

Comfortable life.

Instead I live here.

In a place where sirens go off before sunrise.

Because this is the ancestral homeland of the Jewish people.

The Torah speaks of the covenant with Abraham and the return of his descendants to this land.

The book of Deuteronomy promises that after exile the Jewish people will be gathered back from the nations.

The Talmud says something radical and simple:

Living in the Land of Israel is like living in the presence of God.

So yes.

I live here.

In a war zone.

Because after two thousand years of exile the Jewish people are finally home.

Subscribe

A Message to Jews in the Diaspora

Let me say something uncomfortable.

If you are Jewish and living comfortably abroad while convincing yourself that modern societies will always protect you, history offers a warning.

People said the same thing in Germany.

Civilization did not save them.

The Jewish state exists for a reason.

And that reason is written in the blood of Jewish history.

Subscribe

The Reality the World Refuses to Accept

So yes.

I am angry.

Angry enough to write this after a 5:30 a.m. siren.

Angry enough to laugh at people who accuse Israel of genocide while defending regimes that murder protesters by the tens of thousands.

Angry enough to remind the world of something it desperately wants to forget.

The Jewish people are not powerless anymore.

We have a country.

We have an army.

We have a homeland.

And after two thousand years of exile, persecution, expulsions, pogroms, and genocide, we have reached a very simple conclusion.

Never again means never again.

Subscribe