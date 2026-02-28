Subscribe

Yesterday I was shoveling shit for Zion.

I remember the smell of the earth, the absurd normalcy of it. Dirt under my fingernails. Sun on my face. Thinking about Shabbat. Thinking about how blessed we were to live here, to finally raise Jewish children in a Jewish homeland where history was no longer something done to us but something we were building ourselves.

Less than a day later, I was counting seconds between explosions and wondering if my children were about to die.

War did not arrive politely. It crashed into our lives without warning. News alerts confirmed Israeli and American strikes against Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure, and almost immediately came the words every Israeli fears: retaliation underway. Missiles launched. Drones airborne. Regional war.

Subscribe

My daughter was at school for a Shabbat program when it began.

There is no language strong enough to describe the terror of knowing missiles are flying toward your country while your child is somewhere else. Every horrific possibility floods your mind at once. Roads blocked. Sirens mid-pickup. Shelters too far away. The unthinkable playing itself over and over before reality even settles in.

I drove shaking. Not nervous. Not concerned. Terrified.

Because this is real war. Not politics. Not analysis. Not social media arguments written safely from apartments an ocean away. Real war means people actively trying to kill your family at this exact moment.

When she finally came home, I hugged her too tightly. Then we went straight to the shelter.

Hours underground.

Subscribe

You sit there listening to silence that feels alive. Every distant boom turns your blood cold. Your brain does the math automatically. Was that intercepted? Was that closer? Is the next one ours?

My children asked if everything was okay.

I lied.

I told them yes while my hands trembled. While my chest felt like it was collapsing inward. While I imagined ceilings falling, glass exploding, sirens failing, history repeating itself in a modern language of missiles instead of trains.

This is what fear feels like in Israel. It boils. It crawls under your skin. It whispers questions no parent should ever hear inside their own head.

Subscribe

Did I bring them here into danger?

Did I choose this?

Iran launches missiles because it dreams openly of our destruction. Modern Nazis with satellites and ballistic technology promising the end of the Jewish state while the world debates tone and diplomacy. Somewhere, men celebrate the idea that Jewish children are running into shelters tonight.

And in that moment, fear nearly wins.

Nearly.

Because something else rises stronger.

Faith.

Sitting in that shelter, surrounded by my children, stripped of illusion, stripped of control, I understood with brutal clarity that human strength alone is not enough to survive this place. Iron Dome intercepts rockets, but it does not calm a father’s heart.

Only God does that.

Subscribe

One God.

The same God who carried us through exile, pogroms, inquisitions, camps, and ashes. The same God who watched us return to this land against every law of history. The same God who promised that the Jewish people would live.

My fear was screaming.

My belief screamed louder.

We are not abandoned. We are not defenseless victims waiting for mercy from tyrants. This is not 1938. Jewish children today are protected by a sovereign nation, by soldiers standing guard, and by faith older than every empire that ever tried to erase us.

I prayed like a desperate man.

God, break the power of evil.

God, confuse those who seek death.

God, protect every child hiding tonight.

Because peace is not weakness. Peace requires surviving those who worship destruction long enough to build tomorrow.

Outside, missiles flew.

Inside, my children leaned against me and slowly fell asleep.

Subscribe

And I realized something terrifying and holy at the same time.

Fear lives here.

But so does God.

Yesterday I shoveled shit for Zion.

Today I trembled for my children.

Tonight, despite everything, I believe evil will fall before the people who refuse to stop living.

Subscribe