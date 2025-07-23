Moron, Why The Hell Do You Hate Me?
Oh, you hate me?
Boo-freakin-hoo.
The Jew is alive, armed, loud, proud, building a country with one hand and slapping terrorist morons with the other—and that just eats you alive, doesn’t it?
I get it. You’re upset.
You wanted a quiet, submissive Jew. One who weeps poetically while getting stabbed in an alleyway in Warsaw.
You liked us better when we were vi…
