Oh, you hate me?

Boo-freakin-hoo.

The Jew is alive, armed, loud, proud, building a country with one hand and slapping terrorist morons with the other—and that just eats you alive, doesn’t it?

I get it. You’re upset.

You wanted a quiet, submissive Jew. One who weeps poetically while getting stabbed in an alleyway in Warsaw.

You liked us better when we were vi…