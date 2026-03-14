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Kevin R Watts's avatar
Kevin R Watts
5h

I wasn't alive during World War II, but I was un-blessed by having a german stepmom that shook hitler's hand and still goes to church today without the slightest sliver of shame. No one should think they're safe, especially if one is a Jew. PERIOD.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
5h

You have just expressed exactly what I’m feeling, but I see WWIII starting with Germany welcoming Muslims into their country. Without borders in Europe, the Muslims weren’t going to just stay in Germany. Europe has fallen. The European Union has proven to be a terrible idea. In this nuclear age, war will be so much more lethal. Will sane minds prevail!

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