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You know what’s truly surreal? Not just that Jewish ambulances were torched outside a synagogue in London. Not just the explosions, the smoke, the sirens. It’s the reaction. The calm, measured, perfectly rehearsed chorus of “we are deeply concerned,” as if someone spilled tea on the Union Jack instead of setting fire to vehicles that exist to save Jewish lives.

Eighty years after the liberation of Auschwitz, and we are still doing this dance. Still squinting at flames and asking, “But is it really antisemitism?” Still waiting for a panel discussion to tell us what our eyes already know. The world has upgraded its technology, its fashion, its ability to order groceries at 2 a.m., but when it comes to Jews, it’s running the same tired software from 1938 with slightly better branding.

Let’s stop pretending this is confusing.

They burned ambulances. Jewish ambulances. That’s not protest. That’s not activism. That’s not “rage.” That’s a message written in gasoline and lit with a match: you don’t get to feel safe here. Not even when you’re the one trying to save lives.

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And Britain, in its infinite wisdom, responds with… paperwork. Investigations. Statements. Maybe a sternly worded tweet if everyone’s feeling brave. The empire that once controlled half the planet now struggles to control a parking lot outside a synagogue. History has a sense of humor, and it’s not subtle.

Here’s the part nobody wants to say out loud because it ruins dinner parties:

The “Jewish Question” was never answered by Europe.

It was postponed.

Outsourced.

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Papered over with memorials, museums, and annual speeches where everyone nods solemnly and promises “never again,” right before letting “again” sneak in through the side door wearing a different outfit.

You can light all the candles you want. You can teach all the lessons. You can write all the curriculum guides. But if, in 2026, Jews are watching their emergency vehicles burn in a major Western capital, then the conclusion is painfully obvious:

The only real answer was never Europe.

It was Israel.

Not as an idea. Not as a slogan. Not as something to argue about on university campuses between oat milk lattes. As a place. A real, loud, imperfect, unapologetic place where Jewish life is not conditional on the mood of the surrounding society.

Aliyah is not a spiritual hobby. It is the most rational decision a Jew can make in a world that keeps reminding you, sometimes gently, sometimes with fire, that you are not fully in control of your fate anywhere else.

And yes, let’s address the elephant in the room, because humans love excuses.

“But Israel is dangerous.”

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Right. Because clearly London is now a spa retreat. Flaming ambulances outside synagogues, but at least the weather is miserable and the rent is high, so you get the full luxury experience.

Israel has enemies. No one is hiding that. But here’s the crucial difference that somehow gets lost in the endless noise:

In Israel, Jews have power.

Not theoretical power. Not moral power. Not the kind of power that gets you a sympathetic article after something terrible happens. Real power. The kind that protects lives, defends communities, and responds when someone tries to burn your future down.

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In Israel, when someone attacks Jews, the response is not a community liaison officer and a promise to “monitor the situation.” It’s a nation that understands exactly what’s at stake because it was built on the ashes of people who waited too long for someone else to save them.

Aliyah is not an escape plan. It’s a strategy.

It’s saying: I am done outsourcing my security.

I am done pretending that tolerance is the same as safety.

I am done raising children in a place where their identity might one day become a liability.

And let’s be honest for a second, because honesty is refreshing.

You already know this.

You feel it when you see headlines like this and your stomach tightens just a little more than it did last time. You feel it when security outside synagogues becomes normal. When Jewish schools start looking like fortified compounds. When you quietly check exits in public spaces because your brain has been trained to.

That’s not normal life. That’s managed anxiety with good PR.

Aliyah flips the script.

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In Israel, your kids grow up speaking Hebrew like it’s the most natural thing in the world. They learn Jewish history not as a tragic saga of survival, but as a living story they are part of. They see soldiers who look like them, neighbors who share their identity, a society that doesn’t treat their existence as a question mark.

You are not the exception there.

You are the rule.

And here’s the part that will annoy all the people who prefer Jews quiet, cautious, and politely grateful:

Aliyah is defiance.

It is the ultimate middle finger to every generation that tried to push Jews out, burn them out, or scare them into shrinking. It is saying, “You know what? We’re done playing this game. We’re going home. Build your bonfires without us.”

Eighty years after Auschwitz, the choice is no longer theoretical. It is sitting in front of you, blinking like a neon sign:

Stay in a place where history keeps rhyming in increasingly uncomfortable ways.

Or come home to a place where Jewish history is written by Jews.

Not perfectly. Not quietly. But on our terms.

The world will keep having conferences about antisemitism. It will keep issuing reports, hosting panels, inventing new words to describe very old hatred. That machine will run forever because it is excellent at talking and terrible at fixing.

Aliyah doesn’t ask for permission. It doesn’t wait for consensus. It doesn’t need a resolution passed in some building full of people who will never live with the consequences of their own weakness.

It just says: enough.

And then it builds.

So if you’re sitting there watching this unfold, trying to convince yourself it’s not as bad as it looks, trying to wait for one more piece of reassurance, one more sign that things will stabilize, here’s the uncomfortable truth wrapped in a very simple sentence:

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The warning lights are not subtle anymore.

You don’t need another one.

Come home.