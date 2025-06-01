🧀 Mount Sinai & Make-Believe Nations
The Real Story of Shavuot (feat. Torah, Cheesecake, and a Nation Invented in 1967)
Let’s begin with some basic facts for the historically challenged:
Fact 1: The Torah was given at Mount Sinai 3,336 years ago.
Fact 2: The “Palestinian people” were given identity papers sometime between the Beatles’ last album and the invention of disco.
Fact 3: God doesn’t …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.