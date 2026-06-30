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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
2h

Thank you for sharing such a beautiful commentary on your extraordinary journey in life. I envision a book that would help so many to live life so fully and so meaningfully! For my first time arriving in Israel I expected what you described. Instead, in Tel Aviv I was greeted with wall to wall skyscrapers and insane drivers! I saw that even on the drive to Haifa for a tour of the Technion Institute! It was only the day at your wonderful therapy farm in Efrat that I understood your love for the land. I also understood and felt that same love glowing on Ben’s face! If it wasn’t for this precious day, I would have missed the very essence and heartbeat of Israel. My second week was on a tour that showed the love and dedication to protecting the land through the IDF, thanks to the extraordinary work of the FIDF throughout America. Meeting the many young American men and women who have joined the IDF to keep Israel safe was heartwarming. I also intend to get even more involved in their many supporting programs. I’ve been inspired to continue to do good with an even greater impact!

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Sarcastic Old Goat News's avatar
Sarcastic Old Goat News
3h

Welcome Home, Friend.

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