Shabbat Nachamu, My Bar Mitzvah 30 Years Ago, and the Call for Jewish Unity, Army Service for All, and Aliyah Now

Thirty years ago, on this very Shabbat Nachamu, I stood in shul as a thirteen-year-old boy, reading from the Torah for my Bar Mitzvah. My voice cracked. My hands shook. But the words of Parshat Va’etchanan came out strong: Moshe Rabbeinu begg…