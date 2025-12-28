This isn’t a comparison between two real places—it’s a comparison between two fantasies. One was written by Clive Staples Lewis an individual who believed in moral law, consequences, and growing up. The other is a political myth kept alive by international bureaucrats, trust-fund activists, and professional protestors who treat history like a Wikipedia page they can edit after brunch. Narnia is openly fictional yet somehow produces kings, queens, sacrifice, and responsibility. “Palestine,” as a political narrative, insists it’s real—while behaving like a land where time froze in 1967, adulthood was cancelled, and losing wars became a sustainable business model. One fantasy teaches children how to become adults. The other collapses the moment anyone suggests doing exactly that.

Worldbuilding

• Narnia: Built by an author who believed truth exists, good and evil are real, and lions should be in charge. There are laws, seasons, consequences, and—tragically for activists—accountability.

• “Palestine” (political narrative): Built by committees, press releases, NGOs with beachfront offices, and people whose job title is literally “International Narrative Consultant.” No borders, no constitution, no elections—but fantastic merch.

Leadership

• Narnia: Children accidentally become monarchs and somehow govern better than most modern Middle Eastern “liberation movements.” Why? Because they grow up. Shocking concept.

• “Palestine” narrative: Leaders who’ve been “temporarily” in power since the Spice Girls were relevant. Elections are always next year. Governance is postponed indefinitely due to “the vibes.”

Time & History

• Narnia: Time moves. Centuries pass. Empires rise and fall. Characters age, mature, and retire like adults.

• “Palestine” narrative: Time is frozen at 1967, like a broken iPhone that only plays one notification: occupation, occupation, occupation. History before that? Deleted. History after that? Denied. Jewish history? Blocked and reported.

Economy

• Narnia: You farm, you build, you defend the realm. Productivity is rewarded.

• “Palestine” narrative: The only economy in human history where losing wars is the growth strategy. Nothing is built because building would imply permanence—and permanence would ruin the brand.

Morality

• Narnia: Evil is evil. Betrayal is betrayal. Redemption requires repentance. Aslan dies once and it matters.

• “Palestine” narrative: Moral gymnastics so advanced they deserve Olympic medals. Violence is “contextual,” responsibility is “complicated,” and every failure is somehow Israel’s fault—including the garbage collection.

Children

• Narnia: Children are raised to become kings, queens, warriors, and leaders.

• “Palestine” narrative: Children are raised to become PR assets. Tragic, enraging, and quietly admitted by everyone who funds the system but never sends their kids.

Endgame

• Narnia: Peace, restoration, a future.

• “Palestine” narrative: No endgame—because peace would end the grift. The revolution must never succeed, only continue. Like a Netflix show that should’ve ended three seasons ago but won’t because the donors keep watching.

Bottom line

• Narnia says: Grow up, choose good, build something, defend it.

• The “Palestine” political myth says: Stay angry, stay frozen, stay funded.

One is fantasy that teaches responsibility.

The other is fantasy that survives by avoiding it.

And here’s the truly dark joke:

Narnia is fiction—but it produces adults.

This political narrative claims to be real—and is terrified of adulthood.

🎤 Exit stage right. Curtain. UN resolution passes anyway.