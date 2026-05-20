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For my entire life I have believed in the Jewish right to live anywhere in our ancestral homeland. I believe in Zionism. I believe in Jewish sovereignty. I believe in settlement. I believe the Jewish people have every right to defend themselves and their country.

That is precisely why I am disgusted by Itamar Ben-Gvir’s behavior.

What happened in Ashdod was not leadership. It was not patriotism. It was not strength. It was a reckless, self-indulgent stunt by a politician apparently incapable of distinguishing between governing a country and performing for social media.

Israel had already won. The flotilla had been stopped. The activists had been detained. The law had been enforced. Mission accomplished.

Yet Ben-Gvir apparently felt the need to strut around detainees, shout slogans, wave flags in their faces, and create footage that would circle the globe within minutes. Why? To protect Israel? To advance Israeli interests? To defeat Hamas?

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No.

To put himself at the center of the story.

That is what makes this so infuriating.

Every day, Jews around the world face antisemitism. Jewish schools hire security guards. Synagogues install reinforced doors. Jewish students are harassed on campuses. Jewish businesses are targeted. Israeli diplomats and Jewish community leaders spend countless hours defending Israel against lies and propaganda.

Then along comes Ben-Gvir, handing Israel’s enemies exactly the images they crave.

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The people who hate Israel did not need to invent anything. They did not need to manipulate footage. They did not need to fabricate a narrative. A senior Israeli minister gave them a public relations gift wrapped in a bow.

That is not courage. That is irresponsibility.

The Jewish state was rebuilt through sacrifice, discipline, resilience, and vision. It was built by pioneers, soldiers, farmers, scholars, entrepreneurs, and generations of Jews who dreamed of national restoration. It was not built so a government minister could behave like an attention-starved provocateur chasing viral clips.

Frankly, it is embarrassing.

As a Zionist, I am embarrassed.

As someone who believes in settling the Land of Israel, I am embarrassed.

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As someone who wants Israel to emerge stronger from this war, I am embarrassed.

Ben-Gvir likes to portray himself as the voice of Jewish strength. Real strength is exercising power responsibly. Real strength is knowing when to remain silent. Real strength is understanding that every action taken by a minister of Israel carries consequences far beyond his personal political ambitions.

A man entrusted with national responsibility should act like a statesman.

Instead, Ben-Gvir acted like a reckless agitator who confused humiliation with victory and attention with leadership.

Israel deserves better.

The settlers deserve better.

The soldiers deserve better.

The hostages deserve better.

The Jewish people deserve better.

Most importantly, Jews living outside Israel deserve better than politicians whose reckless behavior may inflame an already dangerous atmosphere and make their lives even harder.

The world is already full of people looking for reasons to hate Jews. Israel does not need ministers volunteering to help them.

Ben-Gvir did not make Israel stronger in Ashdod.

He made himself the story.

And in doing so, he embarrassed the nation he claims to represent.

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