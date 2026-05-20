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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
27m

Nope. He stays. According to the general public in the states they say it was the funniest thing they've seen and others stated it was FAFO explained Barney style. The aid floatila with no aid on board . Just terrorists and useful idiots.

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eliannaj's avatar
eliannaj
1h

Sadly I agree with you. As i watch that video I thought: well this plays into our enemies hands better than any nonsense they could manufacture.

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