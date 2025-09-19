Neutral? Please. Qatar is the casino dealer yelling ‘house always wins.’
Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi waltzes into the Washington Post like he’s auditioning for Broadway, clutches a fountain pen like it’s Excalibur, and declares that Benjamin Netanyahu is “a central threat to peace.”
Excuse me? That’s not diplomacy. That’s stand-up comedy dressed in diplomatic robes.
That’s like McDonald’s warning about obesity. Like O.J…
