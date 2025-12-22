Voice of Zion

History, we are told repeats, itself. Sometimes not exactly, but pretty close. We are also told that those that do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it. There is much truth to that. Many Jews know their history, but not enough. The average man on the street (in the US) knows very little of his history, let alone the history of the Jews. If people knew more history, especially Jewish history, they would know how much misinformation, how many lies are broadcast by Israel and/or Jewish enemies and their brain-dead supporters.

It is up to us to keep putting out the truth, keep teaching the history. Repetition is the best teacher. Maybe then, more people would recognize the falsehoods put out by Hamas and Muslims. Maybe then, Christians and other religious groups would see that it is not just the Jews that is being threatened and killed. Maybe then, they would realize that the fate of the Jews is closely tied to their own fates. In the meantime, we must keep broadcasting the truth, warning the non-Muslims. We must keep fighting, and winning. Through our battles the war will be won. by fighting and winning Never Again will be Never Again.

Am Yisrael Chai.

Anyone who fails to see the writing on the wall, is either blind or complicit.

May the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob protect Israel and our beloved Jewish brothers and sisters throughout the world. ✡️🕎

