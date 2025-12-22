Subscribe

People keep saying “Never Again” the way people say “thoughts and prayers.” It’s something you say to feel clean, not something you say to stay alive. It’s a slogan now. A badge. A performance. And slogans have never saved Jews.

History didn’t sneak up on European Jews. It didn’t explode out of nowhere. It crept. It seeped into conversation. Into newspapers. Into jokes at dinner tables. Into classrooms. Into the way people started talking about Jews instead of to them.

First you become an idea. Then a problem. Then a threat. Then a memory.

I don’t believe in surprise anymore. I believe in patterns.

Before Jews were hunted in Europe, they were explained away. When things broke—economies, governments, identities—people didn’t want truth. Truth is complicated. Truth implicates everyone. They wanted a face. They wanted a shortcut. They wanted someone they could point at and say, this is why your life feels smaller than it should.

And it worked.

It always works.

In Germany after World War I, people were starving and humiliated and furious. Their savings vanished. Their pride vanished. Their future vanished. They didn’t want to hear about bad leadership or failed wars or structural collapse. They wanted a story that made sense emotionally. Jews didn’t cause Germany’s collapse. Everyone knew that. And everyone pretended not to.

What mattered wasn’t reality. What mattered was usefulness.

Jews were visible. Jews were associated with modern life. Jews symbolized a world that felt fast, foreign, and unfair to people who were falling behind. That was enough. It’s always enough.

The lie didn’t start with “kill the Jews.” It started with “they don’t belong.” It started with “they’re not really like us.” It started with “they have too much influence.” It started with “we can’t talk about it honestly because they shut down conversation.” Sound familiar?

Victor Klemperer, who lived through Nazi Germany, wrote that the real conquest wasn’t military—it was linguistic. Once words are poisoned, people don’t notice when their thoughts rot. You don’t need to convince people to hate Jews. You just need to convince them that Jews are something else. Something abstract. Something symbolic. Something that can be argued about without consequence.

Russia figured this out earlier. When the Tsars couldn’t rule, they redirected. When peasants were starving, Jews suddenly became grain hoarders. When the state was corrupt, Jews became manipulators. Pogroms weren’t mistakes. They were crowd control. And the Protocols of the Elders of Zion didn’t spread because people believed it—it spread because people wanted it to be true. It gave shape to resentment. It turned chaos into intention.

That’s the moment you should fear most: when hatred starts feeling rational.

France pretended it was better than this. Enlightened. Civilized. Then Alfred Dreyfus was accused of treason because he was Jewish. Not because the evidence made sense—it didn’t. Not because the story held together—it collapsed immediately. But because once the accusation is “Jew,” facts become optional.

“Death to the traitor,” they shouted. Not “death to the Jews.” They didn’t need to say it yet. The lesson was already clear: Jewish loyalty is conditional. Temporary. Revocable. Jews can belong—but only until something goes wrong.

That rule has never expired.

Today Jews are told, calmly and confidently, that if they want to be accepted, they must first disown Israel. That if they want safety, they must prove moral purity. That if they want to speak, they must apologize. That if they want to live among others, they must first renounce themselves.

This is not debate. This is a loyalty test. And loyalty tests always end the same way.

The most dangerous phase is not violence. It’s inversion. It’s when the attacked are blamed for being attacked. When self-defense becomes evidence of guilt. When murder is described as “context” and survival as “aggression.” That’s when people stop flinching. That’s when conscience shuts down.

In the 1930s, Jews were blamed for the hatred directed at them. For the instability they supposedly caused. For the reactions they provoked. The logic was airtight and insane: If people hate you this much, you must have done something to deserve it.

Tell me that logic isn’t back.

Israel is attacked and told it caused the hatred. Jews are targeted and told they’re making things worse by speaking. Terrorists are romanticized. Victims are interrogated. And people say, with absolute confidence, that this is justice.

Hannah Arendt warned that evil doesn’t always roar. Sometimes it yawns. Sometimes it shrugs. Sometimes it says, “I’m just asking questions.”

The world keeps insisting this is different. That this isn’t antisemitism. That it’s about policy. About power. About morality. The world has said this before. Every time. Right up until it wasn’t safe to say anything at all.

There is one difference now, and it’s the difference the world cannot forgive: Jews are no longer helpless. Israel exists. Jews can fight back. Jews don’t need permission to survive. And that breaks a very old expectation—that Jews should be weak, grateful, apologetic, and quiet.

So the hatred had to evolve. It learned new words. It dressed itself up. It became respectable. It stopped saying “Jew” and started saying “Zionist.” It stopped saying “pogrom” and started saying “protest.” It stopped saying “extermination” and started saying “from the river to the sea.”

Same knife. New handle.

“Never Again” was never meant to be engraved on stone. It was meant to be read as a warning label. Early. Loud. Uncomfortable. It was meant to make people nervous before it was too late, not proud afterward.

If Never Again only matters once Jews are dead, then it never mattered at all.

History doesn’t need identical conditions. It only needs familiar human behavior. And that behavior is everywhere right now—normalized, justified, explained away by people who swear they would have stood up last time.

They never do.

Never Again isn’t behind us.

It isn’t coming.

It’s already here.

And the question isn’t whether Jews recognize it.

The question is who else is willing to admit that they do.

