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On May 11, 2026, Nicholas Kristof published a New York Times opinion piece titled “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians.” In that article and the surrounding media frenzy, inflammatory allegations were amplified implying Israeli soldiers used dogs to sexually assault Palestinians.

Think carefully about what happened there.

Not random extremists screaming nonsense in a dark corner of the internet. Not anonymous trolls. One of the most influential newspapers on earth. One of the most recognizable journalists in America. The prestige media class. The people who lecture society endlessly about ethics, misinformation, democracy, and “responsible journalism.”

And they pushed one of the oldest antisemitic archetypes in human history into modern circulation once again: the Jew as uniquely monstrous.

The details change. The libel remains the same.

In 1144, Jews in Norwich, England were falsely accused of ritual murder.

In 1171, Jews in Blois, France were burned alive over fabricated accusations.

In 1475, Jews in Trent, Italy were tortured and executed after lies surrounding a missing child.

In 1840, Jews in Damascus were imprisoned and tortured under blood libel accusations.

In the Russian Empire during the late 1800s and early 1900s, antisemitic propaganda depicting Jews as predatory parasites fueled pogroms in places like Kishinev in 1903, where Jewish communities were terrorized, assaulted, and slaughtered.

Then came Europe in the 1930s. Elegant intellectuals. Prestigious newspapers. Sophisticated elites. Endless propaganda portraying Jews as morally diseased, uniquely dangerous, corrosive to civilization itself.

Then came Auschwitz.

Civilization always tells itself the current hatred is different from the old hatred. It never is.

Today the accusation is no longer “Jews poison wells.” Now it is “Israel commits uniquely sadistic atrocities.” The mechanism is identical. Dehumanize Jews. Portray Jewish power as inherently evil. Convince society that Jewish self-defense is the real crime.

And the timing of this insanity matters.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Families butchered. Women raped. Children burned alive. Elderly Holocaust survivors kidnapped into underground tunnels. Terrorists livestreaming atrocities with GoPros like psychotic influencers broadcasting barbarism to the world.

The civilized response should have been morally obvious.

Instead, within days, the activist and liberal media began reframing Israel as the greater villain. Across Western cities crowds screamed for intifada. Jewish students were threatened on campuses. Synagogues increased armed security. Hostage posters were ripped down by activists who apparently believed kidnapped civilians were inconvenient to the revolutionary aesthetic.

And into that atmosphere came inflammatory atrocity narratives portraying Israeli soldiers as medieval predators.

This is why Israel suing is morally justified.

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Not because criticism of Israel should be banned. Israelis criticize their own government nonstop because democracies argue loudly and freely.

But there is a difference between criticism and blood libel.

There is a difference between reporting facts and amplifying grotesque allegations during the worst global explosion of antisemitism in generations.

Words matter.

Media framing matters.

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When elite institutions repeatedly portray the Jewish state as uniquely monstrous while treating genocidal terror groups with sociological sympathy and contextual nuance, they shape public perception in ways that have real-world consequences for Jews everywhere.

And those consequences are already visible.

Jewish schools under increased security.

Jewish students hiding from mobs.

Synagogues guarded like military compounds.

Open calls for violence against Jews normalized in major Western cities.

People who spent years screaming about “hate speech” suddenly discovering limitless tolerance for antisemitism once it is wrapped in anti-Israel language.

The hypocrisy would be comedic if it were not so dangerous.

China imprisons Muslims in camps. Elite outrage fades quickly.

Iran hangs dissidents from cranes. “Complex regional dynamics.”

Syria slaughtered hundreds of thousands. Barely sustained protests.

Hamas openly seeks genocide and uses hospitals and schools as military infrastructure. Endless academic contextualization.

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But Israel responds after the largest slaughter of Jews since World War II and suddenly the entire Western intellectual class transforms into international prosecutors investigating the moral legitimacy of Jewish survival itself.

Why?

Because much of modern elite ideology is psychologically comfortable with dead Jews and deeply uncomfortable with Jews who fight back.

Dead Jews become museum exhibits, memorial speeches, and Holocaust education seminars.

Living Jews with sovereignty, armies, borders, intelligence services, and the willingness to defend themselves break the ideological script completely.

That is the real scandal beneath all this hysteria.

The New York Times and much of the prestige media ecosystem spent decades believing they could endlessly smear Israel without consequences because Jews historically had no meaningful power to fight back.

Those days are over.

Israel has every moral right to challenge defamatory lies legally, politically, and publicly.

No newspaper should be shut down by government force because free societies do not function that way. But if institutions recklessly spread inflammatory falsehoods that fuel antisemitism and endanger Jewish communities globally, then public backlash, lawsuits, reputational destruction, and financial consequences are entirely fair.

Accountability is not censorship.

It is civilization drawing a line and saying that centuries-old hatred repackaged in progressive language is still hatred.

History already showed the world where blood libels against Jews lead.

The tragedy is that so many supposedly educated people learned absolutely nothing from it.

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