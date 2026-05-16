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blackdog1955's avatar
blackdog1955
3h

Any Jew that maintains a subscription to the Times is ... is .... is .... ugh, can't even think that low.

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Aimee Samana's avatar
Aimee Samana
3hEdited

Any country… any government… any society that tolerates this kind of vile, hateful rhetoric and physically intimidating presence is on the wrong side of history. The United States of America needs to do something and do it soon. Our first amendment does not give people the right to intimidate anyone, including Jewish people, and call for their murder (“free Palestine“; “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free“, “globalize the intifada”and the like), or libel them. President Trump needs to sign an executive order on this, and Congress needs to pass a law, making it illegal to spew this antisemitic rhetoric and libel or intimidate Jewish people in any way. No one in this country should be subjected to this kind of intimidation. No one should have to feel fear walking into or leaving a house of worship, regardless of what is taking place inside (no, Mamdani, it shouldn’t matter that they are holding a meeting about Israel). Nothing less will do. Precious lives are at stake. Act now!

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