NO HOSTAGES, NO CEASEFIRE: STOP NEGOTIATING WITH MONSTERS
Let’s speak clearly. Bluntly. Without the diplomatic gauze.
If there is a single Israeli hostage left in Hamas hands — just one — then there must be no ceasefire, no pause, no “phased release,” no handshake with mediators, no ceremonies in Cairo, Doha, or Washington.
Not now. Not ever.
We bring them ALL home. Alive. Together. In full. Or the war does not s…
