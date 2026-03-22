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I wake up, grab my phone, and there it is again. School cancelled. Again. Not because of rain. Not because of a strike. Because missiles. Because somewhere a regime woke up and decided launching explosives at civilians is just part of the daily routine.

That’s my life now. Coffee. Kids. Sirens. Shelters. Explosions. Maybe I should formalize it. “8:00 breakfast. 8:15 run. 8:17 global idiots explain why this is somehow my fault.”

And right on schedule, the internet’s finest intellectual failures log in. The instant experts. The professional fools.

“It’s staged.”

Right. We definitely coordinated missile strikes on ourselves for entertainment. Synced the blasts. Scheduled the fear. Sent calendar invites. “Hi everyone, please be terrified at 9:12.”

These people don’t analyze reality. They rewrite it because the truth is too inconvenient for their worldview.

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Meanwhile, I’m standing in my house explaining to my kids why school is cancelled again. Why we might have to run again. Why the sound they hear isn’t fireworks. Try doing that while the world debates whether your fear qualifies as legitimate.

And the world? It’s almost impressive.

Missiles hitting civilians: statements.

Trade routes disrupted: urgency.

So kids under fire are a discussion, but shipping lanes are a crisis. Incredible priorities. Truly.

Then come the commentators bending logic into shapes that should require medical supervision.

“Israel is too aggressive.”

“Israel is too restrained.”

“Israel is the problem.”

Pick one sentence and try not to contradict it immediately.

Let’s drop the illusion.

This is not a misunderstood government. This is a regime that funds terror, arms proxies, and targets civilians. That’s not complexity. That’s a threat.

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And here’s the part everyone avoids saying clearly:

We have power.

Real power. Not symbolic. Not theoretical. The kind that can dismantle the systems, the leadership, the infrastructure, and the networks that make these attacks possible.

And power is not proven by absorbing blows while issuing statements.

Power is proven by ending the threat.

Decisively.

Not by noise. Not by theatrics. By results.

Because when someone comes to kill you, you don’t workshop a response. You act. Immediately. You remove the capability. You dismantle the machinery behind it. You make it clear that targeting civilians is not a tactic that survives contact with reality.

That’s not extremism. That’s survival.

And survival requires clarity.

We are not helpless. We are not confused. We are not waiting for permission from people who will never bear the consequences of their opinions.

We decide.

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And when we decide to act, it should be with force that actually changes the equation. Not symbolic responses. Not half measures. Outcomes.

Because the danger isn’t just the missiles.

The danger is what happens when the people launching them start believing there is no real cost.

So yes, I’m angry.

I’m angry my kids know what a siren means.

I’m angry that people who have never lived this think they can define it.

I’m angry that the world benefits from Israel standing on the front line and still treats it like the problem instead of what it actually is: the barrier holding something far worse back.

And the hypocrisy? It’s staggering. The same countries that hesitate, delay, and hide behind statements will be the first to benefit when the threat is neutralized.

They want security without involvement. Stability without risk. Protection without responsibility.

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That’s not how reality works.

But here’s the part that really breaks them.

I’m still here.

Still here in my ancestral homeland. Not visiting. Not apologizing. Not asking permission from people who discovered this conflict last week.

Living. Building. Raising kids. Choosing life in a place that refuses to die.

You can scream, theorize, protest, post, analyze, and spin yourself into exhaustion.

We’re still here.

And that reality?

That’s what they can’t stand.

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