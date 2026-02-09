Voice of Zion

Paul Solomon
7h

Iranian Ayatollahs sponsor the terrorist proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, and also the Islamic Brotherhood; all share an apocalyptic vision of Muslims as God’s chosen, whom Allah instructs to bring the infidel kuffar world under Muslim domination. And Western politicians still imagine they might negotiate rationally!

1 reply by Yonah E
Barry Lederman, “normie”
3h

Islam is fighting the Western civilization as you outlined, the Israeli military front and the second one, as insurrection of the West, Europe and US. At least Israel recognizes reality, the West is still in lalaland. It maybe too late for Europe, US under Trump’s leadership may have chance.

