This is the scream of a people cornered by history again, and anyone still drooling about “dialogue” with Iran is not naïve, they are accomplices to catastrophe. Israel, a living democracy forged by survivors, is staring straight down the barrel of a regime that has sworn, financed, armed, rehearsed, and industrialized the destruction of the Jewish State for decades, and the belief that time, signatures, or limp paper agreements will soften that threat is not delusion anymore. It is full-blown psychosis. A suicidal fantasy dressed up as diplomacy.

The Iranian terrorist regime is not a policy challenge. It is not a nuisance. It is not a “file.” It is a weapon. A loaded, cocked, ideologically possessed weapon aimed at our homes, our children, our future. And every second it refuses to die, while the world averts its eyes and murmurs about restraint, is another second it sharpens its blade and prepares mass slaughter of Israelis and Americans alike. This is not abstract. This is not theoretical. This is intent plus capability plus time.

The anger here is not rhetorical. It is volcanic. It comes from memory. From graves. From knowing exactly how this story ends when Jews are told to wait, to trust, to be reasonable while enemies smile for diplomats and sharpen knives behind their backs. We have seen this movie. We know the ending. And we are done pretending otherwise.

Enough negotiations. Enough pauses. Enough cowardice masquerading as wisdom. Enough lies sold as caution. Every delay feeds the beast. Every half-measure rescues it. Every narrow deal is a transfusion to a regime that should be gasping its last breath.

Israel does not fear war. Israel fears extermination. Only the morally bankrupt pretend those are the same.

This moment is soaked in dread because the patterns are unmistakable. Genocidal threats waved away as rhetoric. Murderous regimes treated as rational partners. Jews told to trust guarantees written by people who will not be buried when those guarantees collapse. Again. Always again.

A deal that leaves missiles intact is a death sentence.

A deal that leaves proxies armed is a ticking clock.

A deal that leaves the regime standing is an act of strategic insanity.

Say it without flinching. The problem is not uranium. The problem is the regime. A regime that murders its own people, exports terror as doctrine, and raises children on dreams of annihilation. Leave it standing and it will rebuild everything you pretend to restrain. That is not prediction. That is history on repeat.

Preemption is no longer a choice. It is necessity stripped naked. When the threat is existential, waiting is not wisdom. It is surrender with better branding. Israel cannot wait for the world to discover courage while the knife inches closer to its throat.

If America acts decisively, history will call it leadership. If it hesitates, Israel will act alone, because Israel has no buffer, no margin, no second chance. This country exists because Jews learned what happens when they ask permission to live.

And do not dare twist this into hatred of Iran. The Persian people are not the enemy. They are hostages. A proud civilization crushed under a clerical cartel that fears its own citizens more than any foreign power. Every uprising, every chant, every woman dragged into a van proves the same truth. The regime knows it is hated. That is why it rules through terror.

Bringing down the regime is not cruelty. It is overdue liberation.

This is fear screaming for action.

This is love refusing silence.

This is a nation saying never again does not mean later.

The regime must fall. Not paused. Not managed. Not legitimized. Fall.

For Israel to live.

For Iran to breathe free.

For history not to write, yet again, that the warnings were clear and comfort was chosen over survival.

Enough waiting. Enough lies. Enough restraint in the face of annihilation.

