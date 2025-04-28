Voice of Zion

h weissler
Apr 28

Sorry, but you're missing the most important piece of the puzzle: God.

You write:

“We will live — free, armed, unbowed — in Jerusalem, Hebron, Shiloh, Be’er Sheva, and beyond.

“We are the people who buried Pharaohs and Kaisers and Czars and Fuhrers.”

*We* did not bury the Fuhrer. The Fuhrer buried *six million* of *us*. Ultimately God used various emissaries to bury many of the Nazis. But *we* had close to zero role in it.

Without God, this is meaningless arrogance about the Jewish people, and a prescription for further Jewish tragedies.

Ana Anselma's avatar
Ana Anselma
May 2

Thank you for this piece. This is so baffling to me the Jewish people that turn on Israel we do not have to agree with all the actions of our country. However I am so confused especially after Oct. 7 by Jewish people that are against Israels stance. I have not been able to wrap my mind around it. I did get insight when I listened to the whole podcast on Joe Rogan/Dave Smith and Douglas Murray. It was so shocking. Is it partly self-loathing? How can you choose ideology over survival?

