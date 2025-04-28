October 7th, 2023.

Write it down. Tattoo it on your forehead. Brand it on your soul.

The day the mask slipped.

The day Jews realized that “progressivism” wasn’t a warm hug — it was a knife pressed politely against our throats.

For decades, we marched with you. Voted for you. Donated to your endless “causes.”

We swallowed every insult, every betrayal, every stupid resolution condemning Israel while your heroes bombed pizza shops.

We were the model minority — quiet, educated, apologetic.

You loved us when we built your hospitals, your banks, your universities.

You loved us when we made you rich, made you famous, made your civilization possible.

You loved us —

Until we refused to die on schedule.

HOW IT ACTUALLY WENT DOWN

We said “Never Again.”

You heard “Never Again, unless it makes brunch uncomfortable.”

We built Israel.

You built BDS hashtags and safe spaces for genocidal lunatics.

We survived the ovens.

You rewrote the story so the murderers are the martyrs.

When Jewish women were raped, mutilated, and paraded naked through Gaza, you organized “Queers for Palestine” rallies.

You picked your side.

You made it clear.

You chose savages over civilization.

And guess what?

You don’t get us back.

Not now.

Not ever.

NEWSFLASH: WE DON’T NEED YOU

We don’t need your “solidarity.”

We don’t need your fake tears.

We don’t need your lectures about “colonialism” from people who think history started in 1948.

We have something you will never understand:

3,000 years of unbroken blood and memory.

A land that remembers our footsteps better than you remember your pronouns.

A God who doesn’t lose.

HISTORY CLASS FOR THE HISTORICALLY ILLITERATE

Pharaoh tried to enslave us. He’s a museum exhibit.

Haman tried to annihilate us. We eat cookies shaped like his hat.

Titus burned Jerusalem. We light candles in every corner of the Earth.

Hitler industrialized our death. We industrialized his shame.

Now Hamas thinks they’ll do better with GoPro cameras and Iranian weapons?

Amateurs.

ISRAEL EXISTS BECAUSE YOU TAUGHT US TO NEVER TRUST YOU

Every ghetto.

Every pogrom.

Every cattle car.

Every silent priest.

Every smiling neighbor who looted Jewish homes while the families burned.

You taught us the truth:

Rights are meaningless without power.

Promises are meaningless without sovereignty.

Sympathy is meaningless without guns.

So we built a state with one hand and held a rifle with the other.

And now that the mask is off and your love affair with jihadists is out in the open, we know exactly what to do:

Load.

Aim.

Survive.

Thrive.

NO MORE EXCUSES

Jerusalem? Ours.

Judea? Ours.

Samaria? Ours.

Gaza? Should never have left it. Stay tuned.

Every inch you say we “stole” is an inch paid for with Jewish blood long before your ancestors learned how to read.

MESSAGE TO THE WOKE WORLD

You wanted us stateless.

You wanted us weak.

You wanted us back in the ghettos, begging for your approval.

Dream harder.

You will die with that bitterness rotting in your mouths.

We will live — free, armed, unbowed — in Jerusalem, Hebron, Shiloh, Be’er Sheva, and beyond.

You are not “the future.”

You are a temporary madness in history.

We are the people who buried Pharaohs and Kaisers and Czars and Fuhrers.

You’ll be just another gravestone in the Jewish story.

FINAL WARNING

You don’t scare us.

You don’t shame us.

You don’t control us.

You lit the fire on October 7th.

Now watch it consume your moral authority, your fake compassion, your pathetic movements.

We will teach our children your betrayal.

We will teach them to stand taller.

We will teach them to fight harder.

We will teach them never to trust you again.

Am Yisrael Chai.

Forever.

Deal with it — or don’t.

We’re not asking anymore.