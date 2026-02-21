Subscribe

Belgium is not debating a random cultural habit. It is touching one of the oldest survival mechanisms of the Jewish people. A covenant practiced for thousands of years. A ritual that Jews kept in secret under empires that tried to erase them. Under Rome. Under medieval Church rule. Under Czarist pogroms. Under Nazi occupation.

And yes, under Belgian complicity.

Belgium deported more than 25,000 Jews during World War II. They were rounded up. Registered. Cataloged. Put on trains. Sent east. Most never came back. That’s not rhetoric. That’s documented history.

Subscribe

So when Belgian authorities raid religious Jewish practitioners and demand records of which Jewish babies were circumcised, you are not operating in a historical vacuum.

You are poking a nerve that runs straight through Auschwitz.

To a secular reader, this may sound dramatic. It is not. The Holocaust did not begin with gas chambers. It began with administrative control. It began with defining what Jews were allowed to do. With monitoring. With registration. With the state deciding Jewish life needed oversight.

Subscribe

So when a European state in 2026 sends police into Jewish ritual space, Jews do not calmly analyze the footnotes of bioethics reports. They feel history breathing down their neck.

This is not about whether you personally support circumcision. You can oppose it on philosophical grounds. That’s a debate.

But when the state with a record of having facilitated Jewish extermination now asserts authority over a defining Jewish ritual, you do not get to act surprised when Jews react with rage and distrust.

Because here’s the brutal truth: Europe does not have moral clean hands on this subject.

Subscribe

Jewish life on that continent survived genocide. It is small. It is vulnerable. It exists on soil soaked in Jewish blood. And now that same soil produces bureaucrats who feel comfortable regulating the covenant that Jews protected even in ghettos and camps.

Do you see the arrogance?

Do you see the staggering lack of historical humility?

This is not an abstract “child welfare” conversation. When enforcement consistently collides with minority religious practice — and that minority was almost exterminated in living memory — it becomes charged whether you like it or not.

Subscribe

And then there’s the pattern. Restrictions on ritual slaughter. Growing hostility toward visible Jewish identity. Rising antisemitic incidents across Europe. Add investigations into circumcision on top of that and it stops looking like one isolated policy debate. It starts looking like pressure.

Pressure on a tiny community that already knows what it means when Europe decides Jews are too different.

Antisemitism today does not always scream. It does not always wear a swastika. Sometimes it wears a lab coat. Sometimes it hides behind legal language. Sometimes it insists it is enlightened while quietly narrowing the space in which Jews can live as Jews.

The message Jews hear is simple and terrifying:

“We accept you. But only within the boundaries we set.”

That message has followed Jews through centuries of expulsions, forced conversions, ghettos, quotas, and genocide.

You cannot demand Jewish trust while reopening those wounds.

You cannot expect Jews to treat this as a neutral policy tweak when their grandparents were literally rounded up on that continent.

Subscribe

So when people call this antisemitism, they are not being hysterical. They are responding to history. They are responding to symbolism. They are responding to a pattern of European states deciding that Jewish continuity must be supervised, adjusted, trimmed.

After everything that happened, even the appearance of that dynamic is radioactive.

If Europe wants to regulate Jewish life, it had better approach that ground with extraordinary humility.

Because once you start regulating how Jews remain Jews in Europe, you are standing on the edge of a very dark historical cliff.

Subscribe