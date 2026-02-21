Not Your Damn Ritual
Belgium is not debating a random cultural habit. It is touching one of the oldest survival mechanisms of the Jewish people. A covenant practiced for thousands of years. A ritual that Jews kept in secret under empires that tried to erase them. Under Rome. Under medieval Church rule. Under Czarist pogroms. Under Nazi occupation.
And yes, under Belgian complicity.
Belgium deported more than 25,000 Jews during World War II. They were rounded up. Registered. Cataloged. Put on trains. Sent east. Most never came back. That’s not rhetoric. That’s documented history.
So when Belgian authorities raid religious Jewish practitioners and demand records of which Jewish babies were circumcised, you are not operating in a historical vacuum.
You are poking a nerve that runs straight through Auschwitz.
To a secular reader, this may sound dramatic. It is not. The Holocaust did not begin with gas chambers. It began with administrative control. It began with defining what Jews were allowed to do. With monitoring. With registration. With the state deciding Jewish life needed oversight.
So when a European state in 2026 sends police into Jewish ritual space, Jews do not calmly analyze the footnotes of bioethics reports. They feel history breathing down their neck.
This is not about whether you personally support circumcision. You can oppose it on philosophical grounds. That’s a debate.
But when the state with a record of having facilitated Jewish extermination now asserts authority over a defining Jewish ritual, you do not get to act surprised when Jews react with rage and distrust.
Because here’s the brutal truth: Europe does not have moral clean hands on this subject.
Jewish life on that continent survived genocide. It is small. It is vulnerable. It exists on soil soaked in Jewish blood. And now that same soil produces bureaucrats who feel comfortable regulating the covenant that Jews protected even in ghettos and camps.
Do you see the arrogance?
Do you see the staggering lack of historical humility?
This is not an abstract “child welfare” conversation. When enforcement consistently collides with minority religious practice — and that minority was almost exterminated in living memory — it becomes charged whether you like it or not.
And then there’s the pattern. Restrictions on ritual slaughter. Growing hostility toward visible Jewish identity. Rising antisemitic incidents across Europe. Add investigations into circumcision on top of that and it stops looking like one isolated policy debate. It starts looking like pressure.
Pressure on a tiny community that already knows what it means when Europe decides Jews are too different.
Antisemitism today does not always scream. It does not always wear a swastika. Sometimes it wears a lab coat. Sometimes it hides behind legal language. Sometimes it insists it is enlightened while quietly narrowing the space in which Jews can live as Jews.
The message Jews hear is simple and terrifying:
“We accept you. But only within the boundaries we set.”
That message has followed Jews through centuries of expulsions, forced conversions, ghettos, quotas, and genocide.
You cannot demand Jewish trust while reopening those wounds.
You cannot expect Jews to treat this as a neutral policy tweak when their grandparents were literally rounded up on that continent.
So when people call this antisemitism, they are not being hysterical. They are responding to history. They are responding to symbolism. They are responding to a pattern of European states deciding that Jewish continuity must be supervised, adjusted, trimmed.
After everything that happened, even the appearance of that dynamic is radioactive.
If Europe wants to regulate Jewish life, it had better approach that ground with extraordinary humility.
Because once you start regulating how Jews remain Jews in Europe, you are standing on the edge of a very dark historical cliff.
"Europe does not have moral clean hands on this subject"... talk about the understatement of the century, if not the millennium. 😳
Belgium had the highest number of volunteers for the Waffen SS, both Flemish and Walloon, in all of Western Europe, along with other delightful Jew hatred rituals so this is happening in a cesspool of Jew hatred for generations. Jews need to stop being complacent. Expecting the government of one's country to protect us, expecting the police to protect us, is foolish and dangerous to the extreme. In the Diaspora, it comes down to how many Muslim votes there are compared to Jewish votes. It comes down to who is feared more, Muslims or Jews. We all know the answer. To this day, the useless Jewish leaders, grovel, beg, debate, write opinion papers, and whine, instead of meeting the hatred head on, doing what the Muslims do, action for action. Politeness kills, as does using logic, or blaming Israel for the hatred like the anti-Zionist Jews love to believe as they are our present day kapos. The non-Jews with some exceptions for the most part hate us already so why believe that if we are polite, humble, grovel and play victim, or teach Holocaust education, it will solve the new Jew hatred. As we can see, the only thing these non-Jews care about, is fear. So let them fear us, and not just the Muslims and Red Guard Left wing who are their "useful idiots" as the Arabs call them in the ME.