Voice of Zion

"Europe does not have moral clean hands on this subject"... talk about the understatement of the century, if not the millennium. 😳

Belgium had the highest number of volunteers for the Waffen SS, both Flemish and Walloon, in all of Western Europe, along with other delightful Jew hatred rituals so this is happening in a cesspool of Jew hatred for generations. Jews need to stop being complacent. Expecting the government of one's country to protect us, expecting the police to protect us, is foolish and dangerous to the extreme. In the Diaspora, it comes down to how many Muslim votes there are compared to Jewish votes. It comes down to who is feared more, Muslims or Jews. We all know the answer. To this day, the useless Jewish leaders, grovel, beg, debate, write opinion papers, and whine, instead of meeting the hatred head on, doing what the Muslims do, action for action. Politeness kills, as does using logic, or blaming Israel for the hatred like the anti-Zionist Jews love to believe as they are our present day kapos. The non-Jews with some exceptions for the most part hate us already so why believe that if we are polite, humble, grovel and play victim, or teach Holocaust education, it will solve the new Jew hatred. As we can see, the only thing these non-Jews care about, is fear. So let them fear us, and not just the Muslims and Red Guard Left wing who are their "useful idiots" as the Arabs call them in the ME.

