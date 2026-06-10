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There is perhaps no greater miracle in modern history than the sudden appearance of “Occupied Palestine.”

Not because anyone found it on a map.

Not because archaeologists uncovered its ancient parliament.

Not because historians discovered centuries of Palestinian kings, Palestinian coins, Palestinian constitutions, or Palestinian embassies.

No.

It appeared because people started saying it loudly enough.

And apparently that is how nations are created now.

For thousands of years the region was known by many names. Judea. Samaria. The Kingdom of Israel. The Kingdom of Judah. The Roman province of Judea. Later Syria Palaestina after Rome deliberately renamed the area following a Jewish revolt.

Empires came and went. Assyrians. Babylonians. Persians. Greeks. Romans. Byzantines. Arabs. Crusaders. Ottomans. British.

Yet somehow, despite thousands of years of recorded history, nobody can seem to locate the period when an independent sovereign state called Palestine actually existed.

A curious oversight.

When the Ottoman Empire controlled the region for centuries, there was no State of Palestine.

When Britain administered the territory under the Mandate, there was no State of Palestine.

When the United Nations proposed partition in 1947, there was still no State of Palestine.

When Israel declared independence in 1948, there was no State of Palestine.

Then came a particularly inconvenient historical fact.

Jordan invaded and occupied Judea and Samaria in 1948.

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Occupied.

There is that word everyone loves so much.

Jordan annexed the territory in 1950. Most of the world refused to recognize the annexation. Even many Arab states rejected it.

Yet strangely, from 1948 until 1967, the world’s self-appointed Occupation Detectives appeared to have misplaced their binoculars.

There were no campus protests demanding Jordan leave “Occupied Palestine.”

No international campaigns demanding the liberation of Ramallah from Jordanian rule.

No emergency UN sessions declaring Jewish access to Jerusalem a human rights issue after Jordan expelled Jews from the Old City and destroyed synagogues.

Apparently occupation only became a problem when Jews returned.

Then came 1967.

Jordan joined a war against Israel.

Jordan lost.

Israel gained control of Judea and Samaria.

And overnight, territory that had previously been viewed as disputed suddenly became “occupied Palestinian land.”

The transformation was remarkable.

A territory that had never been part of a Palestinian state somehow became occupied from a country that had never existed.

It was geopolitical alchemy.

The real irony is almost painful.

Judea and Samaria are not random colonial names invented by Europeans.

They are the original names of the region.

Judea literally derives from the Jewish people.

The word Jew itself comes from Judea.

Imagine telling Italians that Rome is occupied Italian territory.

Imagine informing Egyptians that Cairo is occupied Egyptian territory.

Yet millions of people confidently announce that Jews living in Judea are foreign occupiers.

History has rarely produced comedy this dark.

None of this means Palestinians do not exist as a people.

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They clearly do.

They possess a national identity, aspirations, grievances, and political claims.

Those claims deserve serious discussion.

But serious discussion requires historical honesty.

The slogan “occupied Palestine” is often presented as though it describes a settled historical fact.

It does not.

It is a political position.

One among many.

History is complicated.

Propaganda is simple.

And simplicity sells.

The tragedy is that slogans have replaced facts.

Many people know the hashtags but not the history.

They know the accusations but not the chronology.

They know the narrative but not the evidence.

The result is a bizarre world where Jews are accused of colonizing the very place that gave them their name.

A world where a Jordanian occupation is forgotten while Jewish residence is denounced.

A world where archaeology, history, language, and documented records are often expected to surrender to social media graphics.

Reality is stubborn.

Judea and Samaria were not created by modern politics.

They existed long before modern political movements.

Long before the United Nations.

Long before Jordan.

Long before the term “West Bank” was coined by Jordan itself after 1948.

Facts remain facts even when they are unpopular.

History remains history even when activists dislike it.

And perhaps the strangest thing of all is that in a century overflowing with genuine colonial projects, empires, dictatorships, invasions, ethnic cleansing, and territorial conquest, so much global energy is devoted to convincing the world that the descendants of the people of Judea are somehow foreign occupiers in Judea.

That theory requires many things.

Historical amnesia.

Selective outrage.

Political convenience.

And an almost supernatural ability to ignore maps, timelines, and common sense.

Which, to be fair, has become something of an international specialty.