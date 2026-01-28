Subscribe

October 7 was not a “miscalculation,” not a “cycle of violence,” not a “tragic escalation,” not a “desperate act of resistance,” not a “contextualized eruption,” not a “reaction to occupation,” not a footnote in a policy paper, not a paragraph in a UN report, not a misunderstood scream from the margins of history. It was an ideological confession. It was the moment when the mask fell off and the world was forced to confront what had always been there but preferred not to see. It was not about borders. It was not about settlements. It was not about E1, checkpoints, permits, or negotiations. It was about the oldest political idea in the modern Middle East: a Jewish state is unacceptable, and its existence must be erased.

Hamas did not wake up on October 7 thinking about zoning regulations. They did not cross the border because of infrastructure disputes. They did not murder because of municipal disagreements. They crossed the border because ideology demanded spectacle, because theology demanded blood, because hatred demanded visibility. And in doing so, they committed the greatest strategic error imaginable. Not because Israel would respond militarily. Everyone knew that. But because they destroyed the last remaining illusion that the conflict was solvable through romantic diplomatic language. October 7 was the moment the two-state solution stopped being a theory and started being a joke.

For decades, the world insisted that Israel must keep gambling its survival on a fantasy. Give land, get peace. Withdraw, get coexistence. Apologize, get harmony. Israel gave land. Got rockets. Israel withdrew. Got Hamas. Israel froze building. Got terror. Israel offered statehood. Got rejection. Israel dismantled settlements. Got tunnels. Israel tried restraint. Got October 7. If a company launched a product that failed every single time for thirty years, it would not be called “promising.” It would be called bankrupt. But the two-state solution was never a policy. It was a religion. And like all religions, it demanded sacrifices. Conveniently, all the sacrifices were Israeli.

Then October 7 happened, and suddenly the theology collapsed. The same people who spent decades explaining terror as “understandable” were forced to watch terror explain itself. The same commentators who spoke endlessly about “context” suddenly discovered that ideology has content. The same activists who shouted “from the river to the sea” were forced to confront what that slogan actually means when it is acted out rather than printed on a protest sign. And suddenly everyone panicked, because the narrative was no longer controllable. Reality does not respect hashtags.

And here comes the dark comedy. The very act intended to destroy Israel ended up destroying the two-state solution instead. Hamas wanted erasure. What they achieved was exposure. They exposed the lie that this conflict was about borders. They exposed the lie that concessions lead to peace. They exposed the lie that ideology could be negotiated away. They exposed the lie that Israel’s existence was the problem. They exposed the lie that a Palestinian state built on negation could ever coexist with a Jewish one. They exposed the lie that the world could keep pretending forever.

Now Israel builds in E1, and the world screams like a theater audience discovering that the play was never real. “This will kill the two-state solution!” As if it hadn’t already been executed by the very people who claimed to fight for it. As if Hamas, Iran, and decades of rejectionism had not already buried it with ceremonial fanaticism. As if Israeli apartments near Jerusalem are more dangerous than armed ideologies that openly celebrate annihilation. As if concrete is more radical than theology.

Let’s be brutally honest in a way diplomacy never dares to be. A state requires continuity, security, governance, legitimacy, and a population that accepts the permanent existence of its neighbor. The Palestinian political system offers fragmentation, rival militias, authoritarian leadership, foreign sponsorship, economic dependency, and an identity narrative built partly on the negation of Jewish sovereignty. This is not a foundation for coexistence. This is a permanent ideological revolt wearing the costume of statehood. You cannot build peace with someone who defines their national identity through your disappearance. You cannot negotiate borders with someone who rejects your right to exist behind any borders at all.

And yet the world demanded that Israel continue pretending. Pretending that geography can fix ideology. Pretending that money can cure hatred. Pretending that infrastructure can replace identity. Pretending that slogans can substitute for strategy. Pretending that the Middle East is a Scandinavian social experiment waiting for better funding. Pretending that if Israel just shrinks enough, apologizes enough, withdraws enough, risks enough, it will be rewarded with peace rather than annihilation. This was not optimism. This was collective intellectual laziness.

The irony is almost obscene. For years, Israel’s enemies screamed from the river to the sea as a threat. They meant no Israel. History responded with satire. From the river to the sea, there is one functioning state, one coherent military, one technological powerhouse, one economy, one democratic system. Israel. Not because Israel planned it. Because every alternative collapsed under the weight of its own contradictions. The people who dreamed of erasing Israel ended up erasing the only political framework that could have limited Israel’s dominance. October 7 was not just brutality. It was strategic self-sabotage on a civilizational scale.

Now the world is angry. Good. Anger is what happens when fantasies collapse. The two-state solution was never murdered by Israel. It died because its advocates refused to confront reality and its supposed beneficiaries refused to accept coexistence. Hamas did not just attack Israel on October 7. They detonated the last remaining illusion that peace could be achieved by pretending ideology does not exist. Israel did not kill the dream. The dream committed suicide by refusing to wake up.

And here is the punchline that makes everyone uncomfortable. Israel did not choose this outcome. Israel tried the experiment. Repeatedly. Painfully. Naively. And the experiment failed with mathematical consistency. So Israel did what every rational actor eventually does when an experiment fails. It stopped believing in it. The two-state solution is not “in danger.” It is an artifact of an era when people believed that words could override ideology and maps could override identity. October 7 did not just change the war. It ended the illusion that the war was ever about what the world claimed it was about.

That is the real scandal. Not E1. Not settlements. Not borders. The scandal is that the truth is finally impossible to ignore.

