Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel Lucas's avatar
Rachel Lucas
5h

Well said!

Reply
Share
sabasarge's avatar
sabasarge
2h

Yet ignored it will remain.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture